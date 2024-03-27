McLaren previews big changes with future design language

McLaren Automotive has previewed a new design language that will be used on all future vehicles – and it has been conceived to enable the brand to expand into new segments.

The new design trends will be represented by three exterior design signatures and a wraparound interior. They take inspiration from McLaren's previous road cars and motorsport heritage and will be the basis for all of the Woking firm’s future products.

The language is designed to allow for more differentiation between the styling of McLaren models than previously. That is likely to be crucial in the future as the firm looks to expand its range with both an SUV and electric models.

Former Bentley, Volkswagen and Aston Martin designer Tobias Sühlmann has recently returned to McLaren as its new chief design officer and led the development of the new design DNA.

“There’s a lot of potential in this brand and we’ve built up a strong design in the last 10 years starting with the 12C and P1,” said Sühlmann, who in a previous spell at McLaren led design of the Solus GT. “It means that we build recognisable cars: everybody can look at a McLaren and know it’s a McLaren.

“In the future, to take the next step, we need to change and move the brand forward. There will be a bigger portfolio and we need to look into different powertrain technologies. Are there more than two seats? Quite possibly, and that is something we need to look into. We need a form language that separates each model from each other.”

There is no indication on when the first McLaren to feature the new design language might be revealed and Sühlmann wouldn’t be drawn on future products or a timeline for them. But he said the design DNA "will build McLaren into a brand that delivers 60 years of motorsport heritage in incredible lightweight supercars and beyond. A new era, with new vehicles, more product differentiation, and with 'Performance by Design' at the heart of it."

Labelled ‘Performance by Design’, the new design language will be built around five principles – epic, athletic, functional, focused and intelligent – and will be represented in three key external design signatures.