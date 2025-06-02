BACK TO ALL NEWS
McLaren 750S Le Mans edition channels legendary F1 GTR
McLaren 750S Le Mans edition channels legendary F1 GTR

Makeover includes high-downforce kit and five-spoke wheels referencing original LM of 30 years ago

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
2 June 2025

McLaren has commemorated the 30th anniversary of its maiden victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a special-edition 750S channelling the legendary F1 GTR.

The centrepiece is a new aerodynamic package developed by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), comprising a larger carbonfibre splitter, a larger active rear spoiler and a new body-coloured panel under the spoiler. 

The tweaks are said to result in 10% more downforce being generated than on the standard 750S.

The 750S Le Mans also gains a roof scoop, five-spoke wheels and a choice of Le Mans Grey or McLaren Orange paint finishes, the former referencing the No59 F1 GTR that took victory in 1995.

Inside, the supercar is upholstered with black Alcantara and leather, with contrasting Alcantara elements finished in grey or McLaren Orange.

It also gets Le Mans branding on the head rests and floormats, and there's a commemorative plaque on the centre console.

A further track record plaque, detailing the Le Mans success, can be fitted in the front boot as an optional extra.

Just 50 examples will be built. McLaren has yet to disclose a price, but it's likely to represent a significant premium over the £252,650 asked for the regular 750S.

McLaren will again vie for Le Mans glory again in 2025, with two examples of the previous 720S supercar competing in the GT3 class.

In 2027, the British brand will for the first time enter the top class of sports car racing, shooting for overall Le Mans glory. 

Car review
mclaren 750s review 2024 01 front cornering

McLaren 750S

Woking shuns electrification and aims for lightness and purity with 720S replacement

Charlie Martin

Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Add a comment…

