Mazda MX-5 due round of updates for 2022

Mazda is set to reveal a subtly revised version of its MX-5 sports car in the coming weeks.

A potential update was hinted at on Mazda’s Japanese website, which confirmed that sales of the current MX-5 have been stopped in lieu of a reveal in the next few weeks.

“With the exception of some specifications, sales of the current model have been discontinued,” the website said, translated from Japanese to English. “The announcement of the new model is scheduled for this winter.”

Mazda UK has confirmed to Autocar that the update is a simple model-year change, moving from model-year 2021 to model-year 2022, and the specification and technical levels will remain unchanged.

That means significant tweaks to the design or powertrains currently on offer are not expected. It remains to be confirmed whether Mazda will update the MX-5's infotainment to bring it into line with the newer 3, CX-30 and CX-5.

Mazda hasn’t revealed any further official details, such as a launch date, but more information will be disclosed nearer to the model’s unveiling.

While this appears to be a small update for the MX-5, a next-generation model is due to arrive around 2024 and is likely to retain petrol power rather than switch to an fully electrified powertrain.

The firm’s design chief, Ikuo Maeda, previously suggested keeping the MX-5 as lightweight as possible was key in solidifying its future, a philosophy that would be hindered if heavy batteries were added to the model.

“We want to look at the best powertrain to keep the vehicle lightweight, but because of the diversifying requirements and preference, we need to explore various options,” Maeda told Autocar, emphasising that the MX-5 should be a car that “people can own without worrying that they aren’t being eco-friendly.”