Mazda MX-30 to gain rotary range-extender powertrain this week

Mazda will reveal a new version of the MX-30 electric crossover, using a new rotary petrol engine as a range-extender, at the Brussels motor show.

In a move that the Japanese firm has described the rotary engine as “reborn for the electric age”, the Mazda MX-30 REx will be revealed at 9:00am this Friday.

With the ICE used to charge the battery, it’s similar in nature to the BMW i3 Range Extender, which had a 125kW motor and a two-cylinder petrol engine, vastly improving range up to as high as 270 miles.

Mazda said the powertrain will be “faithful to its multi-solution approach to the global challenges of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions”.

It has confirmed that the model will go on sale this spring. Range will likely be raised to around 250 miles, putting the MX-30 REx in contention with the likes of the Kia Niro EV and MG 4 EV.

The existing MX-30 first went on sale in the UK in September 2020. Powered by a 35.5kWh battery, the Peugeot e-2008 rival has a range of 130 miles - far less than many rivals, including the Hyundai Kona Electric and Volkswagen ID 3. Meanwhile its motor produces a modest 141bhp and 195lb ft of torque.

The powertrain will be the first rotary engine in a new Mazda model since the Mazda RX-8 sports coupé, which was produced from 2003 to 2012.