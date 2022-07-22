BACK TO ALL NEWS
Maserati previews extreme 730bhp track-only MC20
Maserati previews extreme 730bhp track-only MC20

Project24 will be sold in limited numbers and gets a raft of upgrades over original model
A track-only, extreme version of the Maserati MC20 has been previewed with new downforced-focused bodywork and increased power.

Although based on the marque’s flagship sports car, the Project24’s bodywork has been dramatically overhauled and its underpinnings upgraded, with not much of the original car left.

Renders released today show an aerodynamically focused design, with new features added to maximise downforce, Maserati says. These include deep bonnet air-flow scoops, big diffusers front and back, and a huge adjustable spoiler. 

A low nose with slim LED lights, integrated double exhausts and a large bonnet-mounted emblem all add to the extreme look.

The firm has also striven to cut weight from the model, with the new bodywork and upgraded chassis, both carbonfibre, helping it to weigh in at less than ​​1250kg dry. Maserati has yet to disclose an exact figure.

Underneath, the MC20’s 621bhp 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine stays, but the addition of two new turbochargers push it to 730bhp. The V6 is paired with a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels.

Inside, a cabin tuned for racing also has lightness at the forefront. A carbonfibre racing steering wheel with built-in display, adjustable racing ABS, and air conditioning are all standard.

Interior options are also available and include a passenger's seat, rear-view camera display, telemetry recording, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Additional upgrades include adjustable suspension and anti-roll bars, carbon-ceramic Brembo CCMR ventilated brakes, and slick racing tyres wrapped around forged 18in aluminium rims.

Announcing the car, Maserati said: “This time, Maserati design pushes the boundaries to the limits, free of the constraints usually seen in a racing car. The result is something never seen before, combining beauty with genuine sporty capabilities to become an instant classic collector’s item.

“Maserati Project24 is the emblem of exclusivity and will offer a unique range of services, including track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support, exclusively for the owners of Project24.”

The track-only Project24 will be sold in limited numbers, although the exact number of units and price have yet to be announced. A standard MC20 starts from £190,275. Maserati is expected to fully reveal the Project24 later this year.

