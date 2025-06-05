BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus Emira update promises ride and handling boost
Lotus Emira update promises ride and handling boost

Retuned dampers, new alignment settings and uprated gearbox mounts are among the changes to sports car

Charlie Martin Autocar
5 June 2025

The Lotus Emira has been updated with a series of refinements that promise to bring both a more engaging drive and greater levels of comfort.

The Emira V6 SE (priced from £96,500) gets retuned dampers and new alignment settings that are said to improve both its ride and handling.

Its manual gearbox also gets new mounts that are intended to improve the precision of gearchanges. Autocar previously found it prone to hesitation when slotting the gearlever into higher ratios when rushing a shift. 

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG-powered four-cylinder Emira Turbo (from £79,500) gets a reworked dual-clutch automatic gearbox that is said to change gears more quickly and be smoother in its delivery.

Both versions get updated cooling systems with rerouted lines, improving flow to the gearbox oil cooler and the main radiator.

Lotus said this reduces temperatures and sheds weight, although it has yet to specify how much lighter the new Emira is.

It has also recalibrated the engine thermostat so that it doesn't open until 75deg C – up 10deg C on its current specification – to improve performance in hotter climes.

As well as technical updates, Lotus has introduced a new Racing Line trim for both the Turbo and V6 models. This adds a lower-body pinstripe in yellow, red or silver, mirror caps painted the same colour and monochrome exterior badging. It costs an extra £3000.

Latest Reviews

Disco Sport RT 2019 1388
Used Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015-2023 review
8
Used Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015-2023 review
Lotus Emeya review 2025 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya review
8
Lotus Emeya review
Renault Austral 2025–front cornering dynamic
Renault Austral
Renault Austral
Ford Puma E review 2025 01 panning
Ford Puma Gen-E
8
Ford Puma Gen-E
GWM Haval Jolion Pro front
GWM Haval Jolion Pro
GWM Haval Jolion Pro

Comments
1
LP in Brighton 5 June 2025

These minor changes sound like they could be applied to existing models. But then maybe the idea is to get those owners to exchange the whole car for a new one and keep dealers happy!

And of course there will be a full road test in an upcoming issue of Autocar to remind us all of this car's outstanding capabilities. 

