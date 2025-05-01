The Lotus Emira Clark Edition has been revealed as a celebration of legendary racing driver Jim Clark.

Based on the range-topping Emira V6, it features the ‘Clark Racing Green’ and yellow-striped livery used by the Scotsman’s race cars in his famed 1965 season, when he won the Formula 1 World Championship and the Indy 500, as well as other global series.

The exhaust pipes are painted in the same yellow, referencing the design that was applied to the Lotus 38 in which he won at Indianapolis.

Inside, the Clark Edition Emira gets two-tone black and bright-red upholstery, with the latter shade applied only to the driver’s side of the cabin, in reference to the interiors of Lotus’s historic race cars.

A piece of the Clark family tartan (from Lochcarron of Scotland) can be found in a commemorative plaque in the seat’s headrest.

The metal gearknob found in the regular Emira has also been replaced by a wooden item.

Meanwhile, the sill treadplates are now carbonfibre items that reference the car’s position in the production run of 60 Clark Editions – a number chosen to reflect how many years have passed since that 1965 season.

The Clark Edition is mechanically unchanged from a regular Emira V6, so its 3.5-litre supercharged powerplant sends 399bhp to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential. The special edition is also fitted with the Lotus Driver’s Pack, which is optional on the regular Emira and brings firmer sports suspension, switchable exhaust and a Track driving mode.

Prices start at £115,000.