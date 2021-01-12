BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Litchfield upgrades Toyota GR Yaris with power boost, better ride
UP NEXT
Ford Fiesta ST and Puma ST prices rise “due to Brexit”

Litchfield upgrades Toyota GR Yaris with power boost, better ride

Hampshire tuning firm will offer a range of modifications for the new four-wheel-drive hot hatch
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
2 mins read
12 January 2021

Litchfield is gearing up to unveil a bespoke tuning package for the new Toyota GR Yaris that could up the hot hatchback's power from 257bhp to around 300bhp. 

The Hampshire tuning firm, known for its upgraded takes on the Alpine A110, BMW M2, Ford Focus RS and other performance models, said it "hasn't experienced such strong customer anticipation for aftermarket tuning products since the launch of the third-generation Ford Focus RS".

With its engineers having "unanimously agreed" that the rally-bred GR Yaris was a suitable candidate for further development, the company took delivery of two production cars late last year, before beginning an extensive programme of engine and chassis testing.

Litchfield will shortly make available a full range of aftermarket parts for the GR Yaris, including performance exhaust systems, a bolt-in roll cage, a new intake system, an ECU tuning package, an uprated intercooler, polyurethane bushes and race seats. 

 

 

The company predicts that its GR Yaris suspension upgrade package will deliver "the most transformative improvement," having worked with Oxfordshire suspension firm Nitron to develop a pair of new "high-performance" chassis set-ups. The upgrades are said to offer a lower ride height and improved ride quality without compromising the factory-specification car's dynamic characteristics. 

Development on the ECU tuning package for the GR Yaris is still ongoing, but initial tests suggest a 16% increase in power output to 300bhp is possible. Litchfield is now refining the software tweaks to ensure "smooth, consistent" power delivery. 

Prices and release dates for the modifications have yet to be confirmed, but Litchfield hopes to offer them from later this month or February. 

READ MORE

Litchfield Alpine A110 2018 UK review

Autocar writers' cars of 2020: Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota GR Yaris review

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Toyota Yaris 2020 road test review - hero front

Toyota Yaris

Fourth-generation Yaris ups its scale and sporting quotient, but to what effect?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review

View all latest drives