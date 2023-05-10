BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ligier and Bosch unveil 563bhp hydrogen-combustion race car
UP NEXT
Aston Martin axes mid-engined Ferrari 296 GTB rival

Ligier and Bosch unveil 563bhp hydrogen-combustion race car

French manufacturer’s JS2 RH2 makes Le Mans debut; aims to prove alternative fuel’s place in motorsport
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 June 2023

Ligier has converted its JS2 race car to use a hydrogen-combustion powertrain as part of a tie-up with Bosch to prove the technology’s place in the future of motorsport.

Called the JS2 RH2, it has been unveiled at the Le Mans 24 Hours, which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.

Based on the standard Ligier JS2 R race car, it uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Ford ‘Cyclone’ V6 that, Ligier says, delivers a "very high specific output". Over the standard petrol powertrain, adaptations were made to the ignition and fuel injection system, which promises fuel-efficient combustion with low nitrogen oxide emissions up to a partial load.

Related articles

The modifications mean the V6 now produces 563bhp – 238bhp more than the standard petrol unit – and it will be “optimised even further in the coming weeks”.

Both Ligier and Bosch remain tight-lipped on weight figures. However, the JS2 RH2 is expected to be slightly heavier than the conventional JS2, which weighs 1055kg.

The car has already undergone testing on German racetracks and trials will continue across Europe this summer. According to Jacques Nicolet, president of Ligier Automotive, the car shows that Ligier is “ready to tackle tomorrow’s challenges”.

The team says one of the biggest development challenges was ensuring smooth, uninterrupted combustion without pre-ignition at the continuous high demands and engine speeds that racing entails. 

To optimise packaging, the hydrogen storage system uses high-pressure Hexagon Purus tanks integrated within the car's carbon monocoque that operate at pressures of up to 700 bar. 

To protect it against a "failure situation", the hydrogen tank itself, engine compartment and components that regulate how much hydrogen is used at any given moment are all kept separate. A ventilation system removes hot gases and cools the engine bay, with leaks in the system identified by an array of sensors. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Jörg Ruger, president of Bosch Engineering, says the car's safety systems can range "from a warning to the driver on the display to a shutdown of individual line circuits up to an entire system shutdown".

Ligier isn't the first manufacturer to evaluate the potential of hydrogen-combustion engines in motorsport. Toyota has so far been the main proponent of the propulsion method, testing it in Japan's Super Taikyu race series with a modified Toyota Corolla and in last year's WRC Rally Belgium with a modified GR Yaris.

As of February last year, Toyota was also working with Yamaha to develop a hydrogen-fuelled 5.0-litre V8, claimed to make 449bhp and 398lb ft – almost identical to the petrol V8 in the Lexus RC F Track Edition.

used cars for sale

Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh 4h CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,700
44,700miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen TIGUAN 1.4 TSI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£26,499
24,528miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Icon E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,450
26,080miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo C40 - 2023 Recharge 69kWh Plus Auto 5dr
2022
£42,500
2,796miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£32,695
10,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 II 2.0 T8 Twin Engine Recharge 11.6kWh Inscription Pro Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£41,750
27,246miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo V90 2.0 D4 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,500
54,060miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Active Vignale Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,591
6,055miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£34,895
6,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

BMW M2 front corner 2
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
BMW M2 Coupe manual review
Renault Austral front dynamic
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
Renault Austral 2023 UK first drive
01 Alpine A110 R UK FD 2023 lead front cornering
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
Alpine A110 R 2023 UK first drive
honda jazz crosstar review 2023 01 cornering front
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
Honda Jazz Crosstar 2023 UK first drive
porsche 911 sport classic 2023 01 cornering front
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives