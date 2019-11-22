Lexus UX 300e revealed as firm's first production EV

Lexus has revealed its first electric production car, the UX 300e, at the Guangzhou motor show in China, with the compact SUV due to go on sale in the UK in 2021.

The electric version of the regular UX crossover, understood to be based on the electric Toyota C-HR offered in China, features a front-mounted motor that produces 201bhp and 22lb ft. Power comes from a 54.3kWh under-floor battery offering a claimed range of around 250 miles and fast-charging at speeds up to 50kW.

The styling of the regular UX has been largely maintained, including the brand’s distinctive large front grille. It does gain new aerodynamic-influenced wheels, with the charging port located on the rear pillar where the fuel filler is usually located.

The UX 300e features a number of drive modes so that the performance of the electric motor can be better managed, along with paddle shifts used to manage the regenerative braking modes.

Lexus says the UX 300e, built on Toyota’s GA-C platform, has been developed with a focus on on-road performance, with a focus on offering a quiet and refined driving experience. To balance the new powertrain, additional bracing has been added with the dampers reworked to maintain optimum weight distribution.

According to Lexus, the UX 300e’s powertrain draws on the learning from the firm’s long-running hybrid system, and features a temperature management system that balances power at low and high temperatures.

There has also been a focus on refinement, claiming it has added insulation to reduce wind and road noise, with an Active Sound Control system that “transmits natural, ambient sounds to communicated the driving conditions.”