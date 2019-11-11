Lexus to reveal first production EV at Chinese show

Lexus will reveal its first series production electric car, which Autocar understands will be an electric version of the UX crossover, at the Guangzhou motor show in China later this month.

The Japanese firm hasn’t given any firm details of the car ahead of the 22 November reveal, but says it is “specifically crafted to suit the needs of audiences in China and in Europe”. But it will be based on the electric Toyota C-HR, a sister crossover to the UX that is currently offered in the Chinese market. The car is likely to be named the UX Electric.

Lexus and parent firm Toyota are due to launch three electric models by the end of 2021. Lexus showcased a dramatic EV concept called the LF-30 at the Tokyo motor show recently, which was intended to preview the general style of its future battery-electric cars.

The LF-30, which is similar in size to the Jaguar I-Pace, uses a new EV architecture being developed by Lexus and Toyota, which is planned to be introduced from 2022.

