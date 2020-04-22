Lexus NX gains new entry-level front-wheel drive model

Lexus has expanded its NX SUV range with a new front-wheel drive variant that the firm claims will be cheaper to run than the existing four-wheel drive car.

The new front-wheel drive NX is also the most affordable version of the Japanese firm's mid-sized crossover, opening the line-up at £35,860. Four-wheel-drive cars start from £37,110.

The NX FWD will continue to save drivers money after purchase, with its reduced emissions (161g/km of CO2 compared to the existing car’s 171g/km) placing it in a lower road tax band. Lexus says this results in an annual saving of £330.

Car tax: what you need to know about Vehicle Excise Duty

It also receives a lower benefit-in-kind tax rating of 35% in the first year, compared to the 4WD car’s 37%, meaning fleet drivers could save £832 over three years, compared to the current car.

The NX’s hybridised 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is carried over, but the new drivetrain layout makes it more efficient on the WLTP combined cycle: where the 4WD car cracks an official 37.1mpg, the new FWD version is capable of 39.7mpg.

Otherwise, performance figures are unchanged. In both forms, the 2.5-litre motor pushes the NX from 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 112mph.

The new car is marked out from the existing NX by its slightly smaller 17in wheels, but otherwise receives the same standard equipment as the current car, namely heated front seats, smartphone connectivity, an 8in display screen, reversing camera and parking sensors at both ends.

It’s available to order now through Lexus’ online dealership, with deliveries set to get underway “when conditions relating to the current Covid-19 pandemic permit,” according to the brand.