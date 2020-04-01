Car tax: what you need to know about Vehicle Excise Duty

How VED has changed from April 2020

The changes coming into force as of April 2020 were drawn up as a means of enhancing the appeal of electric vehicle ownership.

The government has uprated VED in line with the retail prices index (RPI) for cars, vans, motorcycles and motorcycle trade licences, but the biggest change, and the one that will be felt most by motorists and traders, is the switch from using NEDC emissions testing as the basis for the various tax band tiers to the new WLTP system.

This new method is said to deliver more realistic readings for a vehicle’s fuel consumption, emissions output and driving range, and will result in vehicles moving up a band and becoming, on average, £5 more expensive to tax annually.

On 6 April, benefit-in-kind car tax will be removed for electric vehicles, as part of a move to incentivise fleet managers and company car drivers to choose zero-emission models.

Further incentive comes in the form of the removal of the £320 ‘expensive car tax’ for electric cars costing more than £40,000, which means anyone buying a new electric car from 1 April will save £320 per year for years two to six of ownership - a total saving of £1600.

The exemption is set to be in place until 31 March 2025 and ongoing ‘expensive car’ payments for cars bought before 1 April 2020 will be scrapped.

Elsewhere, diesel cars that don’t meet the latest RDE-2 emissions standards will be taxed at higher rates than their petrol equivalents, but a new flat rate of £150 for purely combustion-engined cars registered after 1 April 2017 will come into effect in April 2021. A flat rate of £140 will be applied to hybrids registered after this date.

The old system will still apply to vehicles registered before 1 April 2017.

See some examples of these changes at the end of this article.

OLDER VEHICLES

If your vehicle was registered before 1 March 2001, then the engine size in cubic centimetres (cc) is what’s important.

• Cars with engines equal to or smaller in capacity than 1549cc (roughly equivalent to 1.5 litres) have to pay £145 a year, assuming they pay up front for 12 months.

• Cars with engines larger than 1549cc will have to pay £235 a year.

The exact amount due can vary slightly, depending on whether you pay for six months or 12 months, and whether you pay all at once or in instalments. You can see a full breakdown of the charges by going to the DVLA website.

NEW VEHICLES

If your car is newer, and was registered between 1 March 2001 and 1 April 2017, then it’s the emissions that you need to think about.

Petrol- and diesel-powered cars are the most commonly taxed vehicles and they’re categorised by bands that are determined by their CO2 emissions. Prices vary slightly depending on how you pay – in one go, or in instalments. The table below shows the prices for six- and 12-month cycles and you can see the full breakdown by going to the government’s VED website.

Petrol and diesel vehicles