Lancia hints at Stratos-inspired EV for April unveiling
Lancia hints at Stratos-inspired EV for April unveiling

Italian luxury brand to be rebooted with new electric Ypsilon, Delta and as-yet-unnamed flagship EVs
News
3 mins read
17 March 2023

Lancia has teased the launch of a new, Stratos-inspired EV that's set to be unveiled on 15 April.

The storied Italian marque will unveil this and its 10-year manifesto at an event dubbed Emozione Pu+Ra, translating to 'Emotion Pure and Radical', the second previewing its future direction.

An image of the car's rear was teased by Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano, showing oval-shaped LED taillights reminiscent of the Pu+Ra Zero sculpture shown in November 2022. The firm's new boot-width logo is also showcased. 

Related articles

Lancia is due to launch three new electric cars by 2028 in its push to become an EV-only brand, with a focus on the European premium market, and previewed each of their designs with the aforementioned sculpture.

It previewed the styling of a new Ypsilon hatchback, which is expected to be released in 2024, offering an electric powertrain for the first time in the model's 30-year history.

The sculpture also previewed how the rebooted Lancia Delta and an as-yet-unnamed flagship will look. No timeline for the arrival of the other two EVs has been announced yet, though.

It marked “a new era” for the brand, Napolitano said, and showed how the brand would look “for the next 100 years”.

The design “vision” revealed a modernisation of the classic Lancia T-shape Calice grille, now created with three LED bars “to express our electric future”, said Napolitano. At the rear, circular, hollow tail-lights – as seen on the concept previewed by Napolitano – were joined by the new Lancia nameplate.

Jean-Pierre Ploué, the firm's head of design, saud: “It is timeless, durable, unique. Our designs will be built with iconic shapes like the circle, square and triangle.”

Lancia pura zero concept rear 3

In an interview with Autocar, Napolitano said Lancia will focus on small, compact and flagship models that will be “in line with a tradition that made Lancias recognisable all over the world for their elegance and modernity".

He added that upcoming cars will be sold in Italy alongside "four other European countries in the first phase". These are expected to be the UK, France and Germany. The second phase will likely involve expanding sales Europe-wide. 

The company's new era will also see the development of an online sales platform, similar to that offered by sibling brands. This will be accompanied by 100 sales outlets across the continent. “We want to make Lancia a respected brand within the European premium market", said Napolitano.

He added: “Today is the beginning of our renaissance that will amaze Lancia fans all over the world. Lancia will once again be a desirable, respected and reliable brand in the European premium market. Today is the beginning of the new Lancia.”

The interior of the next generation of Lancia will be created in partnership with Italian design house Cassina and will include the latest infotainment technologies, Lancia confirmed.

Lancia logo

The 116-year-old brand, now owned by Stellantis, has also revealed a fresh logo, opting for a three-dimensional look, rather than the flatter design favoured by European car makers such as Volkswagen and BMW.

wmb 29 November 2022

A couple of things that trouble me:

1.) I hope that the vehicle will not be a simple badge engineering job, like the Alfa Tonale and the Dodge Hornet, since it will share common Stellantis platform.

2.) His statements seem a little contradictory, but maybe that has more to do with the writer of the article and not the comments reported on? First CEO states that the brand will only by in European markets and start out in only four. Then he goes on about how the new vehicles will recognizable around the world, as it that the new BEVs may be sold in markets outside of Europe?! Which is it?

wmb 29 November 2022

...also, this concept is great, if their future models are EV hover boards, but to me, to go the artsy/fartsy route, on a brand that in recent memory have been a long from anything that one might find at an art museum, an art school or even petaled by starving artists, might be the direction to go in! BMW/Mini shows that buyers will pay good money on small premium products, and good, stylish, quality products will always find a buyer, no matter who the maker is! So, the maker of small, premium vehicles might be a good fit for the brand, but Lancia has a long of ground to cover and make up, if they want that type of buyer, based on the product that they currently offer, IMHO.

TStag 28 November 2022

Stellantis have 3 poorly targeted brands, Maserati, Alfa and Lancia. I struggle to see how they reinvent all 3. The challenge is much greater than at Jaguar who clearly all should compete with Porsche. But for these 3 Italian brands can the target Ferrari, Porsche and BMW? I'm not really convinced Stellantis pockets run that deep

Andrew1 29 November 2022
Don't worry, mate, they just posted a record profit.
You better check the facts before posting, so you don't look silly.
Peter Cavellini 28 November 2022

 As an Artwork it's fine, as an idea for future Cars I'm not so sure.

