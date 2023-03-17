Lancia hints at Stratos-inspired EV for April unveiling

Lancia has teased the launch of a new, Stratos-inspired EV that's set to be unveiled on 15 April.
The storied Italian marque will unveil this and its 10-year manifesto at an event dubbed Emozione Pu+Ra, translating to 'Emotion Pure and Radical', the second previewing its future direction.
An image of the car's rear was teased by Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano, showing oval-shaped LED taillights reminiscent of the Pu+Ra Zero sculpture shown in November 2022. The firm's new boot-width logo is also showcased.
Lancia is due to launch three new electric cars by 2028 in its push to become an EV-only brand, with a focus on the European premium market, and previewed each of their designs with the aforementioned sculpture.
It previewed the styling of a new Ypsilon hatchback, which is expected to be released in 2024, offering an electric powertrain for the first time in the model's 30-year history.
The sculpture also previewed how the rebooted Lancia Delta and an as-yet-unnamed flagship will look. No timeline for the arrival of the other two EVs has been announced yet, though.
It marked “a new era” for the brand, Napolitano said, and showed how the brand would look “for the next 100 years”.
The design “vision” revealed a modernisation of the classic Lancia T-shape Calice grille, now created with three LED bars “to express our electric future”, said Napolitano. At the rear, circular, hollow tail-lights – as seen on the concept previewed by Napolitano – were joined by the new Lancia nameplate.
Jean-Pierre Ploué, the firm's head of design, saud: “It is timeless, durable, unique. Our designs will be built with iconic shapes like the circle, square and triangle.”
A couple of things that trouble me:
1.) I hope that the vehicle will not be a simple badge engineering job, like the Alfa Tonale and the Dodge Hornet, since it will share common Stellantis platform.
2.) His statements seem a little contradictory, but maybe that has more to do with the writer of the article and not the comments reported on? First CEO states that the brand will only by in European markets and start out in only four. Then he goes on about how the new vehicles will recognizable around the world, as it that the new BEVs may be sold in markets outside of Europe?! Which is it?
...also, this concept is great, if their future models are EV hover boards, but to me, to go the artsy/fartsy route, on a brand that in recent memory have been a long from anything that one might find at an art museum, an art school or even petaled by starving artists, might be the direction to go in! BMW/Mini shows that buyers will pay good money on small premium products, and good, stylish, quality products will always find a buyer, no matter who the maker is! So, the maker of small, premium vehicles might be a good fit for the brand, but Lancia has a long of ground to cover and make up, if they want that type of buyer, based on the product that they currently offer, IMHO.
Stellantis have 3 poorly targeted brands, Maserati, Alfa and Lancia. I struggle to see how they reinvent all 3. The challenge is much greater than at Jaguar who clearly all should compete with Porsche. But for these 3 Italian brands can the target Ferrari, Porsche and BMW? I'm not really convinced Stellantis pockets run that deep
You better check the facts before posting, so you don't look silly.
As an Artwork it's fine, as an idea for future Cars I'm not so sure.