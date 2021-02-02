Lamborghini Urus test mule previews updates for 2022

Lamborghini is preparing to update the Urus SUV for the first time since it was launched in 2018, and the first sighting of a prototype has given clues as to what to expect.

A thick layer of snow and heavy camouflaging make substantial styling tweaks difficult to spot, but the front air intake area looks to have been reshaped around the lower half and, more prominently, the leading lip of the bonnet and bumper have been reshaped.

The prototype's side panels look to be less aggressively sculpted than those of the current car, although this could be an intended effect of the camouflage wrap, and while the rear-end design looks to have been left untouched, we can expect a reshaped lower diffuser and new brake-light designs to feature.

More important will be the long-awaited launch of a new plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Urus. This prototype bears no electric warning stickers, suggesting that it's propelled by the current 650bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 engine, but Lamborghini confirmed at the car's launch that it would receive a PHEV variant, and the facelift would be a likely time for its introduction.

Electrification will be key to maintaining the Urus's strong sales figures worldwide. It has been Lamborghini's best-selling model for the past two years (its first two on sale), outselling the Huracán by almost two-to-one in 2020. However, increasingly stringent emissions regulations risk the SUV falling out of favour, particularly with urban buyers, in various markets.

The PHEV variant of the Urus will likely feature a variation of the powertrain used by its Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid sibling. Mating the Volkswagen Group's twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 to an electric motor, the system produces combined outputs of 671bhp and 664lb ft and offers an electric-only driving range of 19 miles while cutting CO2 emissions down to 90g/km.

As well as the electrified Cayenne, the Urus also shares its MLB Evo underpinnings with the Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga and Volkswagen Touareg, each of which now offers a PHEV option.

Expect additional changes for the updated Urus to bring subtle improvements to the cabin environment, infotainment system and chassis – and for them to be accompanied by a slight price increase over the current car's £160,000 starting price.

New personalisation options will almost certainly be offered by Lamborghini's in-house Ad Personam division.

