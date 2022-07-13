Lamborghini technical boss on switching from V12s to EVs

Rouven Mohr has held the enviable responsibility of engineering Lamborghini’s radical electrified future since January.

He moved across from the validation department to fill the sizeable shoes of CTO Maurizio Reggiani, who is now vice-president of the brand’s motorsport division.

Like Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the German is no stranger to the halls of Sant’Agata. Mohr served as head of development for the Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Huracán and Lamborghini Urus before leaving for a brief second stint at sibling brand Audi, where he specialised in energy and weight management.

He told us what to expect from what was, not so long ago, the completely unexpected: a Lamborghini without an engine.

What are the challenges of electrification?

“The first thing I want to say is that there are opportunities, too. A performance hybrid, rather than one focused on range, can provide a perfect combination between engine and battery, bridging the torque gaps of a combustion engine. For customers, hybrid should mean added value: an even faster, more fun car.

“The challenges are selecting the battery size so we offer enough performance but don’t add too much weight. We also want a car that delivers consistent performance, not one that’s brilliant for a few laps of a track and then not so good when the battery is flat. Energy recuperation is going to be key, and with that, brake feel.”

How much does being part of the Volkswagen Group help you progress?

“In general, being in the group is always a big help. We can go into hybridisation without having to go through a lot of the processes of trial and error again.

“But I have to be clear, because the system we will use will be unique to Lamborghini. We have a core competence that we can draw on, but the hardware we must develop to our own specifications.”

Which areas are you focusing on?