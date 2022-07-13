BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini technical boss on switching from V12s to EVs
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 13 July 2022: on sale now

Lamborghini technical boss on switching from V12s to EVs

Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr vows Lambo EVs will prioritise emotion over 0-62mph times
Jim Holder
News
4 mins read
13 July 2022

Rouven Mohr has held the enviable responsibility of engineering Lamborghini’s radical electrified future since January.

He moved across from the validation department to fill the sizeable shoes of CTO Maurizio Reggiani, who is now vice-president of the brand’s motorsport division.

Like Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the German is no stranger to the halls of Sant’Agata. Mohr served as head of development for the Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Huracán and Lamborghini Urus before leaving for a brief second stint at sibling brand Audi, where he specialised in energy and weight management.

Related articles

He told us what to expect from what was, not so long ago, the completely unexpected: a Lamborghini without an engine.

What are the challenges of electrification?

“The first thing I want to say is that there are opportunities, too. A performance hybrid, rather than one focused on range, can provide a perfect combination between engine and battery, bridging the torque gaps of a combustion engine. For customers, hybrid should mean added value: an even faster, more fun car.

“The challenges are selecting the battery size so we offer enough performance but don’t add too much weight. We also want a car that delivers consistent performance, not one that’s brilliant for a few laps of a track and then not so good when the battery is flat. Energy recuperation is going to be key, and with that, brake feel.”

How much does being part of the Volkswagen Group help you progress?

“In general, being in the group is always a big help. We can go into hybridisation without having to go through a lot of the processes of trial and error again.

“But I have to be clear, because the system we will use will be unique to Lamborghini. We have a core competence that we can draw on, but the hardware we must develop to our own specifications.”

Which areas are you focusing on?

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2019 road test review - hero front

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

Last of the old-school Lambos goes out with a ’Ring record – and a full road test

Read our review
Back to top

“Hybridisation brings a lot of options that just weren’t there before. I’m particularly excited about the possibilities of torque vectoring left to right. Yes, there were options with semi-active differentials and so on, but now the possibilities are much greater.

“I promise you now that you will really be able to drive these cars. They’re special, and any worries over extra weight from the hybrid system won’t last.”

Can it go too far, though? Not everyone wants electronics to drive the car for them.

“Okay, yes, let’s say now that I agree and Lamborghini agrees. We don’t want to make cars without character, so we don’t actually want to build the perfect car, if a perfect car is one that does everything for you. This isn’t the PlayStation.

“We define that character from the start of every project, and that character should stand out even if you have your eyes closed. The driver is always at the centre of a Lamborghini. They must be the hero, not the car.”

Where does that leave a fully electric Lamborghini, with no gears and no engine noise?

“You’re right to ask this question. It’s a challenge, to be honest, but one I think we must approach with openness. New technology means new opportunities to excite people.

“But let me be clear: I don’t mean acceleration. Every EV can accelerate fast. You don’t take your car out on a Sunday for a drive to go from 0-100kph [0-62mph] in 1.9sec again and again. Maybe once or twice, but after that it’s boring

“Where we will focus is on the control of the car, how it reacts to inputs and more. I won’t talk about rivals by name, but I don’t think there’s an EV on the market today that does this well. All this talk about 0-100kph times is meaningless. Really meaningless. We want so much more from our cars at Lamborghini.”

So you are rejecting any power race?

Advertisement
Back to top

“Well, you have to have a certain amount of power to be part of the game, but I’m clear that winning that game won’t mean you’ve built the most emotional car. With electric motors, everything is fast. A customer won’t discern the difference between 1.9sec and 2.0sec. Let’s worry more about controlling the torque, about the car giving the driver the best feedback. We have to take more meaningful advantages of electrification than 0-100kph times.”

Car Review
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

How far down this road are you, with Lamborghini’s first EV due in 2028?

“At the moment, nothing is decided; we’re still discussing the direction to take, because we’re in the pre-development phase. There’s a lot to decide. What we do know is that it will be more oriented to day-to-day use than our sports cars. The rest is still to come.”

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 770-4
2020
£468,990
3,246miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 770-4 SVJ ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2019
£375,000
6,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 750-4 Superveloce ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2015
£299,995
14,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 700-4 Roadster ISR 4WD Euro 5 2dr Euro 5
2014
£189,975
12,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 770-4 SVJ Roadster ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2020
£499,995
1,485miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 770-4 SVJ ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2019
£398,192
2,800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 750-4 Superveloce ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2016
£309,995
5,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 780-4 Ultimae ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2022
£479,995
800miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 740-4 S Roadster ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2018
£269,900
13,531miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives