Lamborghini to restart production and reveal new model next week

Virtual unveiling will take place as Sant'Agata returns to producing cars following a two-month shutdown
Felix Page Autocar writer
1 May 2020

Lamborghini has set out plans to recommence production next week in time for a new model unveiling on Thursday 7 May.

The firm says it's “currently completing all preparatory measures to ensure its people return to work in conditions of maximum safety”, following newly issued guidance from the Italian government that will allow factories to begin to reopen. 

The Sant’Agata factory has been producing masks and other items of PPE during the coronavirus pandemic, having suspended normal operations on 13 March, but will now start to transition back to car production.

Lamborghini remains tight-lipped about next week’s unveiling, but it's likely to be a variant of an existing model, rather than an all-new car, given the company’s previous assertion that it won’t introduce a fourth model line until 2025.

CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “We continue to nurture the dreams of our fans and customers, and on 7 May, through a virtual launch, we will present a new car in order to complete our model range.” 

Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport division is working on a track-only version of the Aventador, but that car isn’t scheduled to make its debut until the summer. 

Strict safety procedures will be in place at Sant’Agata as Lamborghini restarts operations, led by a "comprehensive educational campaign" directed at workers.

Domenicali said that although the firm “is ready to restart with great energy”, it will prioritise staff safety and continue to monitor the progress of Italy’s recovery from the pandemic.

Read more

No fourth Lamborghini model line due until middle of next decade

Lamborghini previews 819bhp V12 track-only hypercar

Sussex to Sant'Agata: taking the Lamborghini Huracan Performante home​

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini Huracan

Junior supercar shows what it can do with a conventional (better) steering set-up

Read our review
Back to top
Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...