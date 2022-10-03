Kia Soul EV gains new short-range model for 2023

The Kia Soul EV has received a revised line-up for the 2023 model year, with a new specification level and a smaller battery marking the new entry point to the range.

Available to order now with deliveries starting in the final quarter of 2022, the new Soul is available with two powertrain options both with their own exclusive specification level.

A new Urban specification marks the new entry point to the Hyundai Kona Electric rival's range, offered with a 39.2kWh battery. Prices start from £32,795.

Urban cars offer a range of 171 miles on the WLTP cycle, which Kia says can reach 252 miles in the city, and are driven by a 134bhp electric motor which can achieve 0-62mph in 9.9sec, and a top speed of 97mph.

Kia says this 39.2kWh battery can be charged from 0-80% in 54 minutes when using a 80kW charger, or from 0-100% in six hours and 10 minutes when using a 7.2kW home charger.

Standard equipment includes 17in wheels, automatic LED headlights, an 8.0in infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera, lane assist and adaptive cruise control.

A new Explore specification replaces the previous Maxx range-topper. Priced from £38,995, it’s offered with a larger 64kWh battery with a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge, although Kia says this can increase as high as 402 miles in the city.

It powers a 201bhp electric motor, which propels the Soul EV from 0-62mph in 7.9sec. This larger battery, when using a 80kWh charger, can be replenished from 0-80% in the same amount of time as the 39.2kWh unit, despite being 63% larger.

It will take 9 hours and 35 minutes to charge from 0-100% when using a 7.2kW home charger.

Explore models are fitted with a larger 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, roof rails, heated front seats and SUV-inspired design features.

It also receives improved safety kit, such as blind spot warning, safe exit warning, highway assist and rear-cross traffic avoidance.

The Soul first went on sale in 2009 with the choice of both petrol and diesel variants. The Soul EV joined the range in 2014, before the model went electric-only in 2019.

Kia has sold a total of 3846 Soul EV models in the UK since its initial launch, with 845 sold in 2022 alone.