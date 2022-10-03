BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia Soul EV gains new short-range model for 2023
UP NEXT
Ahead of the curve: How BMW is reshaping battery tech

Kia Soul EV gains new short-range model for 2023

Prices kick off from £32,795, with a smaller 39.2kWh battery marking the new entry point for the range
News
2 mins read
3 October 2022

The Kia Soul EV has received a revised line-up for the 2023 model year, with a new specification level and a smaller battery marking the new entry point to the range. 

Available to order now with deliveries starting in the final quarter of 2022, the new Soul is available with two powertrain options both with their own exclusive specification level. 

A new Urban specification marks the new entry point to the Hyundai Kona Electric rival's range, offered with a 39.2kWh battery. Prices start from £32,795.

Related articles

Urban cars offer a range of 171 miles on the WLTP cycle, which Kia says can reach 252 miles in the city, and are driven by a 134bhp electric motor which can achieve 0-62mph in 9.9sec, and a top speed of 97mph. 

Kia says this 39.2kWh battery can be charged from 0-80% in 54 minutes when using a 80kW charger, or from 0-100% in six hours and 10 minutes when using a 7.2kW home charger.

Standard equipment includes 17in wheels, automatic LED headlights, an 8.0in infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reversing camera, lane assist and adaptive cruise control. 

A new Explore specification replaces the previous Maxx range-topper. Priced from £38,995, it’s offered with a larger 64kWh battery with a range of up to 280 miles on a single charge, although Kia says this can increase as high as 402 miles in the city.

It powers a 201bhp electric motor, which propels the Soul EV from 0-62mph in 7.9sec. This larger battery, when using a 80kWh charger, can be replenished from 0-80% in the same amount of time as the 39.2kWh unit, despite being 63% larger. 

It will take 9 hours and 35 minutes to charge from 0-100% when using a 7.2kW home charger. 

Explore models are fitted with a larger 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, roof rails, heated front seats and SUV-inspired design features. 

It also receives improved safety kit, such as blind spot warning, safe exit warning, highway assist and rear-cross traffic avoidance. 

The Soul first went on sale in 2009 with the choice of both petrol and diesel variants. The Soul EV joined the range in 2014, before the model went electric-only in 2019. 

Kia has sold a total of 3846 Soul EV models in the UK since its initial launch, with 845 sold in 2022 alone. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Kia Soul 1.6 GDi 1 Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,849
30,281miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia SOUL 30kWh EV Auto 5dr
2017
£17,999
14,931miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Kia Soul 1.6 CRDi Connect Plus Euro 5 5dr
2014
£8,000
69,195miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Soul 1.6 CRDi 2 Euro 4 5dr
2010
£3,950
60,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Soul 1.6 CRDi Tempest Euro 4 5dr
2011
£5,295
61,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia SOUL 1.6 CRDi 2 Euro 6 5dr
2019
£13,999
18,691miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Soul 1.6 CRDi 3 Euro 6 5dr
2018
£11,888
57,754miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Soul 1.6 CRDi 2 Euro 6 5dr
2017
£12,490
22,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Soul 64kWh First Edition SUV 5dr Electric Auto (20 64kWh First Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£33,499
4,944miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
gavsmit 3 October 2022

MG are really going to have it all their own way, even the awful styling of the MG 4 looks better than the dreadful styling of the Kia Soul, let alone it being better to drive, just as pratical, having a longer range and stronger performance, all for much less money. Equal 7 year warranty too. 

Just a shame buying one feels like sponsoring an evil regime.....

 

xxxx 3 October 2022

Bit pricy when the LEAF and Zoe start at around 3 to 4k less with the same size battery. Although I suppose this is a few inches taller

Latest Drives

01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive

View all latest drives