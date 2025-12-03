BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Kia priming rakish replacement for Stinger saloon
UP NEXT
Ford set to channel Bronco for new PHEV SUV

Kia priming rakish replacement for Stinger saloon

Sleek saloon pictured for the first time as the brand looks to its next wave of EVs

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
3 December 2025

Kia is readying a streamlined electric saloon that could replace the previous Stinger.

Preview images posted to social media reveal it to be a long-wheelbase four-door with a cab-forward design. Although it shares many styling cues with Kia’s existing EVs, it is notably curvier than those models, with a bubble-like roof. 

The interior can be seen only through the exterior glasshouse, but it appears to use a steering yoke rather than a traditional wheel, hinting that the brand could use the concept to preview steer-by-wire technology. 

It also lacks traditional door mirrors, instead using cameras mounted on the rear faces of the daytime-running lights. 

Kia has yet to confirm when it will reveal the model in full or name it.

Brand president Ho-sung Song previously told Autocar that an EV similarly positioned to the Stinger GT was under consideration to boost the public’s perception of Kia.

“That kind of model is under study,” he said. “What kind of model can help build the brand? This is what we are now studying.”

Such a car could be expected to be named EV7 or EV8, positioning it between the EV6 crossover and the EV9 SUV.

Any performance-focused halo model would be likely to supersede the existing EV6 GT, which employs two motors to send up to 641bhp through all four wheels. That car also features a system that replicates the power delivery of a combustion engine and a six-speed automatic gearbox, to boost driver engagement.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X
Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Kia Stinger GT line 2018 review hero front

Kia Stinger

Kia’s most dynamically adventurous model yet, the Stinger targets BMW, Audi, Mercedes and the rest of the executive saloon set

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Kia Stinger cars for sale

 Kia Stinger 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£23,950
31,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Stinger 2.0 T-GDi GT-Line S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,495
109,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Stinger 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£24,988
42,547miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia STINGER 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£24,400
78,611miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia STINGER 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,000
64,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia STINGER 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,950
43,695miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia STINGER 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,600
70,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Stinger 2.2 CRDi GT-Line Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,970
74,633miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Stinger 2.0 T-GDi GT-Line Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£20,995
27,278miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 43 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
ianp55 3 December 2025

What's a Brand President do? 

Peter Cavellini 3 December 2025

Two or three shadowy images giving away showing very little doesn't interest me, but, let's hope they've got the moxie to build as is whatever these images show.

Latest Reviews

MErcedes C Class reveiw 2025 001
Mercedes C-Class
8
Mercedes C-Class
Intro 570s 2016 rt ap
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
10
Used McLaren 570S 2015-2019 review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
Toyota bZ4X review 2025 047
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X
Cupra Leon VZ review 2025 002
Cupra Leon VZ
Cupra Leon VZ

View all car reviews