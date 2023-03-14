Kia EV9 is seven-seat electric SUV with 337-mile range

The new Kia EV9 is the second of the firm’s fast-expanding family of bespoke electric cars, combining compelling performance specs with upmarket design and equipment to enter into direct competition with new SUVs from the likes of BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Arriving to join the segment-bending Kia EV6 crossover in dealerships from last 2023, the EV9 heralds the beginning of a bold new design era for Kia as it progresses with its ambitious ‘Plan S’ strategy to launch another 13 bespoke EVs by 2027.

Its role is especially important in this regard, according to Kia’s chief brand officer Artur Martens, who said the EV9 “will help us keep reshaping the image consumers have of our brand” - an initiative supported by wide-reaching dealer reform measures and expansion into new segments.

The three-row EV will be the most expensive Kia model yet, as well as one of its largest - being roughly the same size as the US-market Telluride SUV. Full pricing details will come closer to a launch in the third quarter of 2023, but a top-end list price in the mid-£80,000s is feasible, while entry-level variants will likely be priced closer to the £60,000 mark.

Though the car has been fully revealed inside and out, Kia remains tight-lipped on performance and technical specifics, though given its targeted maximum range of 337 miles – and the fact that it has around 200mm more space between the wheels than the EV6 – it is expected that maximum battery capacity will be in the region of 100kWh from launch.

Because the EV9 shares its 800V-equipped E-GMP platform with the EV6 and its Hyundai Ioniq 5 sibling car, it will be capable of rapid-charging at 350kW to give 100km (62 miles) of range in just six minutes, and will come as standard with vehicle-to-load reverse-charging functionality.

Like its platform mate, the EV9 will be available from launch with the choice of rear- and four-wheel drive powertrain options across a simple selection of trim levels - expected to be capped out from launch by a twin-motor GT-Line S variant with a projected 0-60mph time of 5.0sec. A full-fat EV9 GT will follow close behind to rival the BMW iX M60 and Mercedes-AMG EQS SUV, potentially boosting power beyond the hottest EV6’s 577bhp.