New Kia Soul EV: UK price announced for electric crossover

Kia’s new Soul EV is now available to order in the UK, priced from £33,795 inclusive of the £3500 government grant.

An SUV-shaped rival to electric hatchbacks such as the Nissan Leaf, the Soul EV is available at launch only in highly specced First Edition trim.

That comes as standard with a 10.3in touchscreen infotainment system, full LED headlights, leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display and keyless entry, to name but a few features.

First examples of the car are due to land on British shores during the first few months of 2020.

Alongside an updated design and new technology, the new Soul EV borrows a significantly uprated powertrain from the larger e-Niro crossover.

Its exterior design is an evolutionary step on: the familiar boxy profile from the previous generations remains, but new front and rear-end designs, plus fresh lighting signatures at both ends, mark out the Mk3 model.