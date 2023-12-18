Carbon-bodied Kamm 912c is 699kg Porsche 911

Tuning specialist and restomod manufacturer KAMM has upgraded its ultra-exclusive 912c sports car with a more powerful, super-lightweight, carbonfibre-bodied edition.

The car, which is based on the 1965 Porsche 912, is made completely out of carbon fibre, is tipped to weigh in at 699kg when fully homologated for the road.

This represents a 300kg cut from the 1965 car (originally produced as a budget Porsche 911), and a weight saving of 51kg from the original Kamm 912c, which is only partly built from carbon fibre and will remain on sale alongside this new version.

Kamm founder Miklós Kázmér said: “I am a perfectionist and continuously seek innovative new ways to improve the 912c. Our new carbonfibre body is a great example of that, with perfect fit, incredible strength, and further weight saving. In addition, the 2024 912c will offer a range of enhancements to further enhance driving pleasure and give an even more rewarding ownership experience."

Underneath, the fully carbonfibre 912c gains a series of performance changes that include a power boost to the air-cooled 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, improved aerodynamics aimed at high speed stability and reduced wind noise.

In the standard car, this engine produces 187bhp, has a 0-62mph time of 6.0sec and a top speed of 140mph. With such a significant weight saving, these figures are likely to be further improved upon.

Elsewhere, it remains close to the original 912c in its near-50-50 weight distribution, five-speed 'dogleg' gearbox, ZF limited-slip differential, hydraulic handbrake, and multi-adjustable dampers.

Inside, it gets upgraded air conditioning along with an improved stereo system to make it compatible with modern smartphones. This comes with the standard car's bespoke carbon fibre seats, lightweight carpeting, and carbonfibre interior trim.