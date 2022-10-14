BACK TO ALL NEWS
Join Autocar for an exclusive event at the RAC

Ariel boss Simon Saunders will be interviewed by editor-in-chief Steve Cropley at this exclusive event for Autocar readers
14 October 2022

Tickets are now on sale for an exclusive event for Autocar readers at the Royal Automobile Club in London on 31 October. 

Ariel founder and boss Simon Saunders will be interviewed by our own Steve Cropley at the event, which starts at 6pm at the Pall Mall venue.

You’ll learn lots about Simon and his latest projects, from exclusive previews and secrets of his company’s latest innovative creation – the Hipercar – to his deep-rooted experience in the motoring industry and why he decided to start a car company of his own.  

The evening event will run until 9pm, kicking off with Steve and Simon’s conversation and followed by an opportunity to meet the wider editorial team from Autocar and Classic & Sports Car. So if you’ve always wanted to ask us a burning question, please come along.

Tickets are £48 per head and include light food and drink plus entry into the club’s Segrave Room. You can book by clicking here

