The Jensen Interceptor is to be reborn as a new British-built, V8-powered GT, 50 years after production of the iconic original ended.

It has been created by Banbury-based Jensen International Automotive (JIA), the engineering firm that specialises in restoring and modernising Interceptors, creating restomods such as the Interceptor R.

This new muscle car is JIA's first clean-sheet design and creation and will arrive next year. It will be hand-built in “ultra-low” numbers and therefore probably command a very high price.

It's claimed to be an “ultra-high-performance”, luxury proposition that will offer a fully analogue driving experience.

This suggests that it will use a manual gearbox and the cabin will be flooded with physical controls and switches, similar to the original 1960s Interceptor.

While further details have yet to be revealed, Autocar understands the new car will be powered by the engine from the latest Chevrolet Corvette.

The Corvette’s 6.2-litre V8 puts out 495bhp and 452lb ft of torque as standard, but JIA said its new car's powertrain will be “bespoke”.

The original Interceptor used a 6.3-litre big-block Chrysler V8, giving it more than 250bhp and a top speed of nearly 140mph.

The as-yet-unnamed JIA GT will sit on a lightweight aluminium chassis, likely as part of an effort to give it the highest power-to-weight ratio possible.

While its design has yet to be revealed, the first official picture confirms that it will follow a similar philosophy to the original, with a long bonnet, raked roofline and a low-slung stance.

Managing director David Duerden said JIA is “taking the theme of the luxury British GT to fresh, thoroughly modern heights” with a car that “will stand proudly as a completely all-new car in its own right”.

A release date has yet to be confirmed but, given that JIA is keen to highlight the car’s British roots, a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July seems plausible.