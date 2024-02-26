BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep Avenger goes hybrid and AWD with new 4xe
UP NEXT
Car makers slash EV prices by as much as £14,000 to boost demand

Jeep Avenger goes hybrid and AWD with new 4xe

Rugged Avenger 4x4 combines a petrol engine with two EV motors for improved off-road ability
News
Felix PageJames Attwood
3 mins read
22 May 2024

The Jeep Avenger has gained a rugged new 4xe range-topper that features an all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain – which brand boss Antonio Filosa promises will “go further, faster and better off-road” than any rival in its class.

The Avenger launched as an EV in mid-2023, with a cheaper pure-petrol variant introduced in the UK line-up a few months later. Both those models were front-wheel-drive, but Jeep has always planned to eventually offer an all-wheel-drive variant that will build on the brand’s long history of off-road ability. A preview was first shown at the 2022 Paris motor show.

Filosa said: “Every time we think of a Jeep product, we think of a four-wheel-drive version. Jeep is by far the most capable brand in the world, and for us capability is all around off-road. So in each segment, any Jeep vehicle must have more capability than every rival.”

Related articles

The Avenger 4xe combines a 134bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine driven through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with a pair of 28bhp electric motors (one on each axle). The 48V hybrid system is designed to offer significant traction and torque to boost its off-road performance. Jeep claims it can generate up to 1400lbft at the rear wheels, a figure likely achieved by multiplying motor torque by the gear ratio.

The all-wheel-drive system gives the 4xe a 0-62mph time of 9.5 seconds, with an increased top speed of 120mph. Jeep also claims a “minimal” increase in CO2 emissions over the existing Avenger hybrid offered in some markets, although it has yet to give an exact figure.

Jeep also claims that the Avenger 4xe offers consider off-road ability to match Filosa’s promise. The powertrain uses a ‘smart’ all-wheel-drive system, so at speeds of below 19mph power is always sent to all four wheels. Between 19 and 56mph the rear axle is only powered when required, while two-wheel-drive is always used at higher speeds to minimise fuel consumption.

There is on-demand torque distribution in all-wheel-drive model, with a split of up to 50:50. The Selec-Terrain drive mode function features Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud and Sport modes, which alter the power distribution and stability control for the various conditions.

The powertrain features a 22:7:1 reducer on the rear axle to allow for that substantial 1400lb ft of torque, and Jeep claims that gives the Avenger 4xe the ability to traverse slopes of up to 40 per cent - and 20 per cent even when there’s no grip on the front axle.

At 210mm the machine also sits 10mm higher than the regular Avenger, allowing for the ability to ford up to 400mm of water. Another bespoke addition is multilink rear suspension, which allows for greater articulation on the rear axle.

Additionally, the Avenger 4xe offers 22-degree approach, 21-degree breakover and 35-degree departure angles.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9
Ford Focus ST front three quarter
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review
9
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front

Jeep Avenger

Maiden EV is a small car with big hopes of cracking Europe. Does it have what it takes?

Read our review
Back to top

As previews by the 2022 concept, the Avenger 4xe features a number of design tweaks from the regular version. The fog lights have been shifted slightly higher on the car for better visibility, and there are also roof rails and a rear tow hook.

The front and rear bumpers are now made from mould-in-colour material and feature an anti-scratch finished, and trhe front bumper shows more of the wheels and includes extra cladding.

There is a new optional bonnet sticker designed to reduce reflections when driving in sunny weather. Mud and snow tyres are offered as standard, with optional All Terrain 3PMSF tyres also available. Both are mounted on black alloys.

Inside, the 4xe gains new seats made from an entirely washable material, along with greater use of more durable materials to extend the cabin life.

The Avenger 4xe will go on sale in the UK later this year. Pricing details have yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Jeep Avenger cars for sale

Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£28,500
8,412miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£28,500
7,251miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£29,995
1,500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep AVENGER 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£28,999
7,074miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£28,299
9,438miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£28,995
3,989miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh 1st Edition Auto 5dr
2023
£28,995
2,746miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep Avenger 54kWh Altitude Auto 5dr
2023
£28,995
2,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Jeep AVENGER 1.2 Altitude Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,499
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 138 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Big Stu 26 February 2024

I've never seen one on the road yet, either.  They should have launched this as 4x4 from the start. Also surprised this is a hybrid not pure electric.

Anton motorhead 26 February 2024
Successful model? Where? Can't recall having seen one in traffic yet, but plenty lined up at dealers. Still looks good and this new 4WD version could be interesting if Stellantis are willing to keep the price at a reasonable level.

Latest Reviews

citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9
Ford Focus ST front three quarter
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review
9
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews