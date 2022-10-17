Jeep Avenger 4x4 is rugged, all-terrain EV concept

A rugged concept version of the electric Jeep Avenger has been unveiled the Paris motor show, with a bespoke design and upgraded off-roading capabilities.

Debuted on stage by Jeep boss Christian Meunier, the Avenger 4x4 concept features a modified exterior with additional equipment to bolster its abilities on extreme terrains.

The concept, which Jeep says will be added to the firm’s range of 4xe models in the future, features wider fenders and a wider track than the standard Avenger, along with towing hooks and larger, off-road tyres.

At the front, it gains bulkier bodywork with thicker cladding. Its ground clearance has risen by 200mm, meaning its approach angle has also improved to 21deg, its departure angle to 34deg and its breakover angle to 20deg.

It’s also equipped with an additional built-in floodlight and a new lightweight, scratchproof roof cargo system, fitted with a new belt system.

Jeep said the concept also features an anti-reflective bonnet sticker and anti-scratch treatment.

“The Avenger has been designed as a Jeep vehicle from the outset, and the all-electric 4x2 model already offers some of the best-in-class capabilities that identify the Jeep brand,” said Meunier.

“But we couldn’t help but wonder, what would happen if we injected the Jeep brand’s four-wheel-drive electrified capabilities into a compact package while retaining the brand’s unique design language, capability and personality?”

The Avenger is bound for the UK next year. Jeep hasn’t revealed what powertrain drives the 4x4 concept but did detail the Avenger’s official specifications in Paris.

Powered by a 54kWh battery, the new Hyundai Kona Electric rival is capable of 248 miles of range (WLTP), which Jeep said rises to 341 miles in urban environments.

“Here in Paris, we've shown that we have a full portfolio of new all-electric, 4x4-capable Jeep models just around the corner, with a clear goal in mind: to become the number one electrified SUV brand in the world as we continue our path towards achieving our mission of zero-emissions freedom,” said Meunier.