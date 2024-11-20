Jaguar has released a new teaser image of its upcoming Design Vision Concept, providing our best look yet at the car that will set the tone for the brand's new era.

The image, which appears to be of the car’s rear end, confirms Autocar’s exclusive report that the brand’s upcoming cars will omit a traditional rear window, in favour of a Polestar 4-style digital mirror.

It also showcases the concept car’s dramatic proportions, with a remarkably wide rear wheel arch and track, as well as a repeated contrast between smooth curves and hard-edged straight lines.

Conventional rear lights cannot be seen: they are either hidden out of view of the teaser shot, or are concealed by the prominent slats running across the car’s tail.

Those slats mirror those featured in the new 'leaper' logo, suggesting the car could showcase Jaguar's new branding in large scale.

The image was posted to social media accompanied by the text “copy nothing”, reiterating the mantra of JLR creative chief Gerry McGovern – itself derived from that of Jaguar founder William Lyons.

The unexpected post comes in the wake of the strong reaction to Jaguar’s rebrand, which was yesterday (19 November) detailed in full.

“We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community,” said McGovern, commenting on the rebrand.

JLR CEO Adrian Mardell has described Jaguar’s rebirth as “a complete reset”, calling its new effort “something spectacular”.

The concept will be shown in full on 2 December, at Miami Art Week.

It is set to preview a four-door electric GT, which is set to be the first in a three-car line-up due from 2026.

The production car – which recently began road testing – will pack north of 575bhp and have a range of more than 430 miles. It will be priced north of £100,000, positioning it as a rival for the Porsche Taycan.