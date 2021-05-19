BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar E-Pace gains R-Dynamic Black Edition trim from £40,945
Jaguar E-Pace gains R-Dynamic Black Edition trim from £40,945

Upgrades include gloss-black exterior trim and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
19 May 2021

Jaguar has added a new R-Dynamic Black Edition trim to the E-Pace line-up, with changes to the small SUV’s exterior design and enhanced connectivity. 

The R-Dynamic Black Edition starts from £40,945 and is based on R-Dynamic S trim. It receives black Jaguar badging and a gloss-black finish to its side vents, mirror caps, front bumper and front grille.

The E-Pace also gains a new exterior paint colour, Ostuni White, along with satin-grey 19in alloy wheels, red brake calipers, privacy glass and a panoramic roof. 

“The new R-Dynamic Black Edition elevates the compact SUV’s dynamic design and visual appeal with a bespoke choice of exterior elements,” Jaguar said. 

Inside, an 11.4in infotainment touchscreen is standard (up from 10.in) and Jaguar promises greater levels of refinement, comfort and technology. 

The British firm has also increased levels of connectivity, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto available soon as standard or through an over-the-air software update for models equipped with the Pivi Pro infotainment system. 

The R-Dynamic Black Edition is available with a choice of 2.0-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and mild-hybrid (MHEV) engines. The D165 and D200 diesels and P200 petrol offer nine-speed automatic transmissions and four-wheel drive. 

The E-Pace received a facelift last year, with a new platform bringing MHEV and PHEV compatibility. Jaguar claimed the new underpinnings improved the car's handling, ride and overall refinement.

