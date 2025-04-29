BACK TO ALL NEWS
Isuzu D-Max pick-up goes electric with full-time 4WD

Twin-motor EV version of popular truck will land in 2026 with one-tonne payload and 163-mile range

29 April 2025

Isuzu has revealed an electric version of its D-Max pick-up truck with full-time four-wheel drive and a payload of more than a tonne.

The D-Max EV is making its debut at the LCV show in Birmingham this week ahead of a UK launch in February next year - when it will go up against the upcoming KGM Musso EV and new Maxus eTerron 9.

It's all but identical to the diesel D-Max (Isuzu's only model line in Europe) but swaps the oil-burner for a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – giving combined outputs of 188bhp and 240lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 10.1sec and a top speed north of 80mph.

Power is supplied by a 66.9kWh battery under the floor, which is good for a WLTP range of 163 miles and can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW for a 20-80% top-up time of one hour.

Importantly, the battery doesn't have a drastic impact on the D-Max's off-road ability, with the EV claiming 210mm of ground clearance and a wading depth of 600mm. It has approach and departure angles of 30.5deg and 24.2deg.

In addition to permanent four-wheel drive, the D-Max EV has a dedicated Rough Terrain Mode for "extreme off-road capability".

While it uses the same ladder chassis as the existing truck, Isuzu has fitted a bespoke de Dion rear suspension system in place of the leaf springs for improved handling.

Isuzu d-max EV interior

Just as important is the fact that the EV is rated to carry more than 1000kg in its loadbed and can tow up to 3500kg - although Isuzu has yet to say what impact this will have on the range. The D-Max EV weighs 2350kg at the kerb.

Otherwise, the D-Max EV is largely identical to the diesel D-Max, inside and out - down to the kit list, which includes a touchscreen infotainment screen with smartphone mirroring, a digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors front and rear and heated front seats.

Isuzu dmax ev powertrain

The D-Max EV is being offered only in double-cab form for now.

Prices have yet to be confirmed, but it's likely to command a substantial premium over the diesel D-Max, which starts at £36,505 before VAT.

Pre-sales will begin in the second half of this year, and the first customers will receive their D-Max EV in March 2026.

