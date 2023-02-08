Ineos readies small 4x4, EV crossover and luxury SUV by 2030

Ineos Automotive has revealed plans to substantially grow its line-up to four vehicles by the end of the decade.

A new, smaller electric off-roader will kick-start the expansion of the nascent marque’s portfolio beyond the go-anywhere Ineos Grenadier from 2026, setting up the firm to potentially beat the electric Land Rover Defender to market.

The ambitious plans underline Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s determination to establish his automotive division as a brand rather than the maker of a single, niche off-roader, as well as building its credentials in the electric and luxury car markets. As such, the cars are expected to be sold under the Ineos brand name, with the Grenadier designation reserved for that model. Rumours had suggested the smaller car would be sold as the Grenadier Sport, but this is no longer believed to be the case.

Speaking to Autocar, Ratcliffe revealed he has spent around £1.3 billion launching the Ineos Automotive division to date, suggesting a bill in excess of £4bn to launch the four-model line-up, even with the distribution and marketing channels established.

Asked why he was committing so heavily to the automotive sector despite the significant challenges of succeeding in the industry, and prior to the Ineos Grenadier being established in the market, Ratcliffe said: “It’s business. I respect what we’re up against, but I feel that we can establish ourselves in a part of the market that’s not currently served. There’s a gap in terms of off-road capability, and I think we can build a very profitable brand around that unique position. The risks are high, but the rewards are too. I’m not someone who is scared by a challenge.”

Late last year, Ratcliffe appointed Lynn Calder – who had previously acted as CEO for other Ineos ventures – as CEO of the Automotive division and employed Grenadier project manager Hans-Peter Pessler as Ineos Automotive’s chief operating officer. Pessler came from Magna Steyr, the Austrian firm that led the car’s development and which is well known for developing and manufacturing cars for other OEMs.