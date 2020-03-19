Hyundai Kona Electric: UK cars to get range boosted to 301 miles

Hyundai UK has confirmed that higher-spec Kona Electric models will receive a range boost for customers ordering cars with build dates from July.

Rather than software revisions that are typically used to improve range, the 64kWh variant of the battery-powered crossover receives a handful of underbody revisions to help reduce mechanical drag and friction with the road surface.

These were already put in place for European models to be built from March, with uprated right-hand drive examples set to be built from July and delivered to UK customers in September.

Unspecified chassis alterations and new Michelin low rolling resistance tyres have been brought in, to increase the officially quoted WLTP range from 279 miles to 301 miles. The battery pack remains unchanged, as does the car’s 201bhp output and charging rates.

The lesser-powered, lower range Kona Electric 39kWh remains unchanged; customers who want to benefit from the range increase will have to go for the higher-powered model, which currently starts from £35,600.

The model previously had its officially quoted range downgraded from 292 miles to 279 miles due to an error in the homologation process. This didn’t affect the car's real-world range capability, though.

