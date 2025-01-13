BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai Inster Cross confirmed for UK at £28,745

Ruggedly styled version of new electric city car will arrive in the UK this spring

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 January 2025

The new Hyundai Inster Cross will be priced from £28,745 when it arrives in the UK this spring.

A ruggedly styled version of the Korean brand’s new electric city car, it gets chunkier front and rear bumpers that extend its length by 20mm (to 3845mm).

It also gains a large roof rack and a special set of tough-looking 17in alloy wheels, rather than the diamond-cut units on the regular Inster.

Completing the Cross package is an interior finished in green with lime accents and the option of Amazonas Green matt paint (£800).

It's otherwise identical to the higher-specification 02 version of the Inster, with a 49kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery and a 113bhp front-mounted motor.

This set-up gives the Cross a range of up to 223 miles – the same as the regular Inster – and a 0-62mph sprint time of 10.6sec.

Despite its appearance, four-wheel drive won't be an option.

An efficiency-boosting heat pump is fitted as standard and the battery can be charged at rates of up to 85kW, giving a 10-80% refill time of 30 minutes. 

Inside, it offers a flexible seating arrangement for four; each seat can be folded completely flat and the rear two are capable of sliding and reclining independently to enhance leg room or boot space as needed.

It also gets a pair of 10.25in digital displays (an instrument panel and an infotainment touchscreen) and Hyundai’s full suite of ADAS, including a 360deg parking camera and blindspot cameras.

The Inster Cross is £2000 more than the Inster 02 (£26,745). It's expected to arrive in UK dealerships by May.

 

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Comments
4
catnip 13 January 2025

Price is obviously a sticking point, but it sounds like its very practical, and there aren't exactly many very compact electric city cars to choose from. Maybe its the new Yeti?

Will86 13 January 2025
Way too expensive when you consider what the new Renault 5 or Citroen eC3 cost.
ianp55 13 January 2025

Not a bad car at all but the prices are a rip off did you know that in Ireland the basic Inster costs 18995 euros (£15980) the most expensive 22590 (£19005) so why the massive difference in prices the UK is a much bigger market and both nations drive on the same side of the road? 

