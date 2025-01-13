The new Hyundai Inster Cross will be priced from £28,745 when it arrives in the UK this spring.
A ruggedly styled version of the Korean brand’s new electric city car, it gets chunkier front and rear bumpers that extend its length by 20mm (to 3845mm).
It also gains a large roof rack and a special set of tough-looking 17in alloy wheels, rather than the diamond-cut units on the regular Inster.
Completing the Cross package is an interior finished in green with lime accents and the option of Amazonas Green matt paint (£800).
It's otherwise identical to the higher-specification 02 version of the Inster, with a 49kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery and a 113bhp front-mounted motor.
This set-up gives the Cross a range of up to 223 miles – the same as the regular Inster – and a 0-62mph sprint time of 10.6sec.
Despite its appearance, four-wheel drive won't be an option.
An efficiency-boosting heat pump is fitted as standard and the battery can be charged at rates of up to 85kW, giving a 10-80% refill time of 30 minutes.
Inside, it offers a flexible seating arrangement for four; each seat can be folded completely flat and the rear two are capable of sliding and reclining independently to enhance leg room or boot space as needed.
It also gets a pair of 10.25in digital displays (an instrument panel and an infotainment touchscreen) and Hyundai’s full suite of ADAS, including a 360deg parking camera and blindspot cameras.
The Inster Cross is £2000 more than the Inster 02 (£26,745). It's expected to arrive in UK dealerships by May.
Price is obviously a sticking point, but it sounds like its very practical, and there aren't exactly many very compact electric city cars to choose from. Maybe its the new Yeti?
Not a bad car at all but the prices are a rip off did you know that in Ireland the basic Inster costs 18995 euros (£15980) the most expensive 22590 (£19005) so why the massive difference in prices the UK is a much bigger market and both nations drive on the same side of the road?