BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai i20 gets aggressive new look and tech upgrades
UP NEXT
Porsche 718 Boxster bows out with 493bhp Spyder GT4 RS

Hyundai i20 gets aggressive new look and tech upgrades

Korean supermini gets more safety kit as standard, new colours and ability to receive over-the-air updates
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
10 May 2023

Hyundai has revealed a facelifted i20 hatchback, which it hopes can revive declining sales for the Ford Fiesta rival.

With a subtle redesign, new interior technology and occupant safety systems as standard, the new Hyundai i20 will arrive in the third quarter of this year to build on last year’s 59,914 sales – a 5% decrease on 2021.

The supermini was the Korean manufacturer’s third best-selling car between 2021 and 2022.

Related articles

A Hyundai spokesman was unable to confirm if the hot Hyundai i20 N will return, but said it will likely return to showrooms at a future date.

Hyundai has treated this regular i20 to a redesigned front and rear bumper, new 16in and 17in alloy wheels and new Z-shape LED lights front and rear.

The low roof profile and relatively long wheelbase have been retained in order to maintain its aerodynamics and sporty stance, Hyundai said.

Elsewhere, the i20 gets three new paint colour choices: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl.

Inside, it now comes with more equipment as standard. It gets a 4.1in LCD instrument display, over-the-air map updates, USB-C ports and 4G data connectivity.

Optional equipment remains the same, including a 10.25in instrument cluster, a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and GPS tracking.

An optional Lucid Lime interior package has been introduced to mark the arrival of the new lime paint colour, bringing redesigned seat fabrics and lime-coloured stitching.

As well as this, enhanced safety systems now come as standard. These include lane-following asstiance and forward collision-avoidance assistance, which applies the brakes when the car detects a coming collision at below 5mph and can now spot cyclists as well as pedestrians and other vehicles.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Hyundai i20 2021 road test review hero front

Hyundai i20

Hyundai turns on the style – just a little – for its third-generation Polo chaser

Read our review
Back to top

These systems are now required to be fitted to cars under the European Union's new GSR2 safety regulations.

Car Review
Hyundai i20
1 Hyundai i20 2021 road test review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Engines and transmission choices remain the same as before. All trims bring a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing either 98bhp or 118bhp, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or optionally a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. 

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the facelifted i20, and nor has Hyundai announced whether the Hyundai i20 N hot hatch will be returning.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives