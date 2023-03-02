Hydrogen back on menu as UK fuel infrastructure takes shape

The UK will have a nationwide network of hydrogen refuelling stations operational at the end of this year as plans by British start-up Element 2 take effect.
The Skipton-based company has been building its business plan since 2019 and in the next few months will move to the operational phase with five sites open, followed by 30 further locations “operational or under construction” by the end of the year.
“Then we should be able to say to fleet operators that we have a national network with about 100 miles between stops, which in a vehicle with a range of between 300 and 400 miles isn't a problem logistically,” said Brendan Bilton, chief technology officer at Element 2.
The initial thrust is to service heavy trucks and light commercial vehicles, but private cars like the Toyota Mirai, Hyundai Nexo and the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen will be able to use Element 2’s pumping technology.
“The important detail is that our refuelling equipment is compatible with car fuel cells, so we will be ready when fuel-cell cars come to the market. But recently we’ve adjusted our forecasts and brought forward demand from light commercials ahead of private cars,” said Bilton.
Trucks and buses are the number-one priority for Element 2’s hydrogen, because the 600,000 trucks daily operating in the UK contribute 18% to road transport emissions.
There's also a better business case for refuelling stations focused on trucks and buses, since a truck typically consumes 50kg of hydrogen per day, a bus 20kg and a car just 1kg.
Given that 1kg of hydrogen currently costs £15 including 20% VAT (but no fuel duty), just 1000 trucks pivoting to hydrogen will generate £750,000 of revenue per day.
“We worked out early on [that] you can make good money out of this as long as you have enough hydrogen going through your pumps,” says Bilton.
Whilst producing electricity from renewables then storing and using directly in vehicles seems attractive, conversion is always a loss, energy storage at the scale of our national usage seem impossible, batteries farms could only be big enough to act as temporary demand boosters you just couldn't build one that could support the grid fully. Same with pumped water storage systems.
I was reading the other day about solar farms in the desserts of the Middle East, the ideal locations and the difficulty of trying to distribute the generated electricity across other countries. I would build them within reach of the ocean and water supplies and where you could build a port for tankers. Then use the power for Hydrogen production and export. Hydrogen powered gas turbine tankers shipping Hydrogen all over the world to run Hydrogen powered home heating and Hydrogen gas fired power stations, fuelling cars. Vast solar farms across the useless deserts and a guaranteed income for my country forever.
Just as Shell pulled out of the UK market and closed down it's sites as it says hydrogen power wasn't viable.
So 35 by the end of the year when after 10 years or so there's only been around 8, I'll believe it when I see those 30 plus, oh and 350bar is a backward step, gives a Mirai a shorter range than alot of BEV's, mind you at 15 pound a kilo you won't be able to go far anyway.
Yes trucks have a small chance with Hydrogen power but make wild predictions, just look what happened to the hydrogen car.