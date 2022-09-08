Hungarian firm launches featherweight Porsche 912 restomod

Hungarian start-up Kamm Manufaktur has launched a restomod of the long-maligned four-pot Porsche 912 that tips the scales at just 750kg and has nearly double the original power.

Kamm said it has applied “sensitive” updates to achieve such a low mass for the 912c: the window glass has all been replaced with Lexan and sections of the steel body have been swapped for carbonfibre.

The 1.6-litre Type 616 engine has been overhauled by Swiss specialist JPS Aircooled, increasing its displacement to 2.0 litres, upping the compression ratio and adding a Weber carburetor. The tweaks amount to power jumping from 90bhp up to 168bhp in ‘fast road’ configuration.

That’s pushed to the rear wheel via a five-speed dogleg gearbox with a ZF limited-slip differential and a set of sticky Yokohoma AD08RS tyres.

Kamm has also reworked the suspension, providing its own custom coilover set-up with adjustable dampers and anti-roll bars at the front and rear.

Stopping power is provided by 964-generation Porsche 911 brakes up front and Brembo items at the rear, with ventilated discs all round.

A hydraulic handbrake is also provided, satisfying your inner hooligan.

Inside, the 912c has custom-made carbonfibre seats and interior trim pieces, plus lightweight carpets and a Tilton racing-spec pedal box. That isn’t to say you have to forego all the creature comforts, though, for the rear seats remain and electrical air conditioning has been added as standard. A sound system can also be added upon customer request.

Order books for the 912c are open now at €325,000 (£282,500), which includes the cost of the donor car. However, customers can also supply their own 912 for a discount.