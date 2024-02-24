BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How Chinese engineering will affect the European car industry
UP NEXT
New Ineos Fusilier revealed as EV 4x4 with range-extender option

How Chinese engineering will affect the European car industry

Prior buys a surprisingly competent Chinese amp, which gets him thinking about its effect on Europe's cars
Matt Prior
News
3 mins read
24 February 2024

I’ve got a new Chinese-brand stereo amplifier at home.

There’s probably company in which one wouldn’t admit that, but I did have a (very old) British-brand amp before, talking to a couple of (very old) British-brand speakers. Then the amp gave out terminally and I wanted a replacement cheap and now, so I went to Amazon. I’m genuinely not proud. I wasn’t expecting much, but I didn’t need much.

My plan was that it would live in the front room for a month or so while I rearranged the house now that the children have left, then once I’d saved up for something swankier, I’d move it to a newly rearranged shed, where all it would have to do would be spend years being dust-proof and loud enough to smother the sounds of a middle-aged man with skinned knuckles swearing.

Related articles

I couldn’t find reviews in the traditional hi-fi magazines of a Fosi Audio unit. But it was very small and had no exterior vents (useful in its second life) and it looked quite neat. Besides, electronics being somewhat in sync with the car industry, I was intrigued by what the Chinese take on it would be like. Call it research. It cost £70.

More than six months later and house rejig mostly complete, it’s still in the front room, because it turned out to actually be quite good.

There are some independent reviews of the amp, although not of the highfalutin “we lay down this rare vinyl...” type but from geek techies who have taken it apart and prodded it with instruments to measure its responses.

It rated very well with them, but better than that, it sounds fine to me. Until I can bear to buy a much better one or I get tired of listening to my own thoughts down the shed, it will stay where it is.

Anyway, it’s the Geneva motor show next week, and chatting to some industry colleagues while on a job the other day, one said that Renault (and its subsidiaries) was basically the only major manufacturer that would be there.

Now, while it’s true that Geneva won’t be as well attended or important as it was pre-Covid, that might be news to China’s MG, which sells quite a lot of cars, and to BYD, which sells more than three million of them per year. If they’re not major manufacturers, I don’t know who is.

Then an industry engineer showed me some videos he shot on a recent fact-finding trip to China. He drove and passengered in cars that we don’t get here – not yet, anyway – and was fairly blown away by both the technology and the quality inside. Blown away and, I think it’s fair to say, not a little unnerved.

I’m too young to remember what European manufacturers felt about the rise of the Japanese car industry in the latter part of the 20th century. I remember reading that they were scared by the production skills and precision of the Japanese.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews

Back to top

It didn’t destroy the Western car industry in the way that it annihilated the British motorbike business, but the ‘big three’ American car makers were never the same again and it was bruising for many others.

Great South Korean cars later finished off the Australian car industry. But ultimately these companies have played by the same rules as us, they’ve built factories where we live and everyone rubs along fine. I’m not sure that will be true this time.

I know of a man who has bought himself an MG 4 EV to celebrate a big birthday. If he’s really expecting something as characterful as an MGB, he won’t get it, but he will be able to accelerate faster than he ever has been in his life in good comfort for less than forty grand, and it means he hasn’t bought a Vauxhall or a Volkswagen

He has his equivalent of a Fosi Audio amp – and there are millions just like him.

Advertisement

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

used cars for sale

Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet SZ-T AGS Auto Euro 6 5dr
2017
£8,995
59,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Exclusive DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,200
4,959miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Genesis GV80 2.5T Luxury Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2022
£55,993
8,120miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,323
27,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,582
39,524miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 D165 MHEV SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£31,400
21,671miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£17,995
53,347miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Vauxhall CORSA 1.6i Turbo VXR Euro 6 3dr
2015
£7,895
65,414miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2010
£6,495
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 24 February 2024
Yep. Corporate greed and overpricing of branded products will see the eventual downfall of western capitalism . The incessant demand for profits, bonuses, market position can't go on forever.
The Chinese don't seem to be fitted with the 'greed' chip. They just make something and sell it at a reasonable price. They don't seem to bother with all the complications we attach to doing the same thing.
Mercman 24 February 2024

EV's make the traditional brands expertise in engine technology redundant so some are left with prestige brand status as their unique selling point.  Hence the moves further up-market.  For the mainstream, they will press for local content rules and associated taxes to create barriers to entry and protect them, at least for a time to give them an opportunity to transform product and production technology.  

Latest Reviews

porsche cayenne review 2023 01 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne
8
Porsche Cayenne
tesla model 3 road test review 20 24 01 cornering front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
01 JIA Range Rover Chieftain PHEV review 2024 front cornering hero
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
8
JIA Chieftain Range Rover
BMW X3 front cornering
BMW X3
8
BMW X3
vw tiguan review 2024 14 tracking front
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

View all car reviews