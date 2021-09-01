Hot Wheels offers enthusiasts chance to have toy of their car made

BACK TO ALL NEWS
1 September 2021

Hot Wheels is giving one car owner the chance to have their car made immortalised as a toy.

The toy-car maker is asking owners of customised cars to enter the Hot Wheels Legends event to be in with a chance of having their car turned into a 1:64 scale model that will be released in Hot Wheels’ 2022 range. 

The winning car will be a classic, modified build or race car that encompasses Hot Wheels’ “high standards of performance, authenticity and ‘garage spirit’”. To enter, owners are asked to submit a video of their car before 1 October 2021 at hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk

Hot Wheels design chief Ted Wu highlighted why the UK is part of this global competition: “With so many passionate enthusiasts and talented car builders and restorers, the UK has a truly diverse car culture with a thriving modified and performance scene. 

“We will be looking for the very best, whether that’s a pre-war British hotrod, a '70s or '80s restomod, an extreme custom hot hatch build from the '90s or one of today’s bespoke hypercars, we want to see the finest cars the UK has to offer. And who knows? Your pride and joy could well become a small-scale legend.”

Judging will take place on 14 October. The judging panel includes former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum, who said: “From an imposing stance, full of presence, vivid colours and an impression of speed, Hot Wheels captures a creative freedom that inspires the rebel spirit in a car designer.” 

“Hot Wheels take me back to a misspent youth when I wondered why real cars couldn’t be this way. Well now I know they can and are. They inspire an excitement that we all need in our lives.”

Once the UK judging is complete, the winner will go up against finalists from Japan, Mexico, Germany and the US. The global winner will then be reproduced as a Hot Wheels car ready for sale in 2022. 

Trinity Francis

