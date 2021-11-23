BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Honda Civic Type R off sale as 2022 successor confirmed
UP NEXT
New 2022 Alpine A110: updated sports car to be revealed tomorrow

Honda Civic Type R off sale as 2022 successor confirmed

FK8-generation hot hatchback is officially discontinued in UK after production ended in July
News
2 mins read
23 November 2021

The Honda Civic Type R has been taken off sale in the UK ahead of the arrival of an all-new generation in the coming months. 

The FK8 iteration of the hot hatchback, which arrived in 2017, no longer appears in Honda’s online configurator or catalogue following the end of production in July.

The Civic Type R was built alongside the standard Civic at Honda’s UK factory in Swindon, production of both coming to an end in summer as the Japanese manufacturer sold the site to a retail company

Related articles

Honda has yet to confirm where it will build the next-generation Civic Type R, which is due to be launched in 2022. It builds the new US-market Civic hatchback in Indiana, but UK-bound cars are more likely to come from its factory in Yorii, Japan, which already builds right-hand-drive cars for the domestic market. 

In a statement, Honda said: “Type R remains very important to the Honda brand, and we can confirm that next generation Civic Type R will also be launched in Europe. Further details will be provided closer to launch.”

The next Civic Type R is expected to use an upgraded version of the 316bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that gets the FK8 from 0-62mph in 5.8sec and is good for a top speed of 169mph.

It had earlier been suggested that the next Type R would use a hybrid powertrain similar to the one used in the NSX supercar, which opened up the possibility of four-wheel drive. All previous iterations have been front-wheel-drive only.

Although Honda has announced a plan to make sure all of its European car sales were electrified by 2022, this would only apply to “mainstream” products. The Civic Type R would most likely be safe from this, because it takes only a small portion of sales. 

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 S 3dr
2014
£3,150
78,573miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr
2014
£3,991
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
44,255miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£4,465
82,667miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Access 3dr
2014
£4,490
44,387miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review
1 Audi RS3 saloon 2021 RHD first drive hero front

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review
1 BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes C300d 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review
1 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 first drive lead

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 420d 2021 UK review
1 Audi RS3 saloon 2021 RHD first drive hero front

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review
1 BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes C300d 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

View all latest drives