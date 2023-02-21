Heavily updated Volkswagen ID 3 to be revealed on 1 March

The facelifted Volkswagen ID 3 will arrive on 1 March with upgraded infotainment software, a better-quality interior and a subtle design refresh.

Previewed in an official Volkswagen Linkedin post (below), the updated ID 3 will be told apart from the outgoing car – launched in 2020 – by distinctive new LED rear light patterns which form part of the "sharpened, even more striking design". Dynamic indicators and new X-shaped daytime running lights are visible in the preview.

Coming two-and-a-half years after the first customer deliveries of the electric family hatchback, the ID 3's mid-life changes weren’t originally planned for this year, but its release was brought forward in reaction to well-publicised issues with software.

As such, the updated ID 3 will arrive with the latest generation of Volkswagen's ID software package, which is claimed to provide improved reaction times and a smoother user experience.

It's displayed on an upgraded, 2in-larger (now 12in) touchscreen, which is mounted on a restyled dashboard and features illuminated controls within its base, as the old climate controls which were difficult to see in the dark.

Following similar criticism of the interior quality of the original ID 3, more upmarket materials will also be used inside.

It could get push-button steering-wheel controls, which Volkswagen confirmed would be returning to some models in reaction to customer feedback.

However, the feature will be rolled out in the new Volkswagen Passat and Volkswagen Tiguan, arriving this year, with no date set for when it will make its way into ID models.

The facelift also brings an optional Travel Assist system, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and emergency assistance, based on swarm data. The optional Park Assist Plus system also receives a new memory function.