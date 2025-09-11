BACK TO ALL NEWS
GWM Ora Cat revealed as crossover sibling to 03 hatchback
GWM Ora Cat revealed as crossover sibling to 03 hatchback

New Ora Cat SUV – likely to be renamed when it arrives in the UK next year – gets 201bhp and an LFP battery

Greg Kable
11 September 2025

GWM is priming a new electric crossover to sit alongside the Ora 03, a new filing with China's Ministry for Industry and Information Technology has revealed.

The new Ora model, known simply as the Cat in China, adopts the retro-inspired styling cues familiar from the 03. These include round headlights and fuller forms within its surfacing.

Roof bars and greater ground clearance via a raised ride height provide an added touch of ruggedness compared with previous Ora models.

At the rear, the car features a clamshell-style tailgate and tail-lights that are incorporated into the lower section of the rear windows, echoing the design of its smaller sibling.

At 4471mm long, 1833mm wide and 1641mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2720mm, Ora’s first SUV is notably larger than the 03, which runs to 4235mm long, 1825mm wide and 1596mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2650mm.

Ora has yet to confirm details of the drivetrain, but the type approval documents suggest it will receive a 201bhp electric motor as well as a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery from Honeycomb Energy. Braking and energy recuperation is by-wire, using technology developed by Chinese supplier Feigetech.

The new Ora Cat is set to be offered with a choice of roof-mounted lidar sensors, additional cameras and side radar sensors to support advanced driver assistance functions in its home market.

The Cat will sit alongside the Good Cat, Lightning Cat and Ballet Cat in Ora’s Chinese line-up, and is expected to strengthen the brand’s position in export markets including the UK when sales outside of China begin in 2026.

Peter Cavellini 11 September 2025

Please no not this, this just isn't nice on the Eye.

