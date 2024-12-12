BACK TO ALL NEWS
Cupra considers 'provocative bodystyles' in move away from SUVs

GWM to launch Haval SUV in UK, priced from £23,995

China's Great Wall Motor to bolster UK presence with new range of hybrid SUVs, starting with Kia Sorento rival

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
17 December 2024

The Chinese company behind the Ora Funky Cat will expand its portfolio by bringing SUV brand Haval to the UK next year – and it will undercut many of its well-established competitors on price.

Great Wall Motor launched the Ora brand here in 2022 with the electric hatchback (renamed the GWM Ora 03 last year), and it's now moving to “provide a wider choice for customers as it enhances its overall product offering”. 

Previously officially named GWM Ora, the company will now rebrand as simply GWM in the UK. All its dealers will adopt a new look in February, coinciding with the start of deliveries of the first Haval model, the Jolion Pro.

It is a hybrid SUV that’s roughly the same size as the Nissan X-Trail and Kia Sorento, but substantially cheaper, with prices starting at £23,995.

It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor within a seven-speed automatic gearbox, for a combined 188bhp and 277lb ft of torque.

GWM quotes a 0-62mph time of 8.5sec and claims the Jolion Pro hybrid can achieve an average of 55mpg.

The cabin is characteristically minimalist, with the dashboard topped by a 12.3in central touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster.

There is a panel of physical buttons below the screen, though, and several more on the steering wheel and centre console. 

GWM said the Jolion Pro had already “proven hugely successful in markets like Australia”. 

The company will be hoping that the addition of a new line of hybrid SUVs will boost its footprint in the UK, having sold just 3000 examples of the Funk Cat/Ora 03 since launch. 

GWM is the latest of many global car makers to turn to hybrids as a means of bolstering sales amid a downturn in demand for EVs in Europe. 

BYD, for example, has confirmed plans to launch three new plug-hybrid models in Europe in 2025, having initially launched with a five-strong EV line-up.

GWM UK’s managing director, Toby Marshall, hailed the arrival of Haval as “a new era for GWM in the UK”.

“With the introduction of Haval under the GWM umbrella, we are able to offer customers a very competitively priced and well-specified petrol hybrid car for those that want to make their first step toward electrification,” he said.

In addition to Ora and Haval, GWM sells cars under the Poer, Tank and Wey brands in China. It hasn’t yet confirmed plans to bring any of those here but said the move to being known as just GWM leaves space for “any future GWM product” to be sold alongside the Ora 03 and Jolion Pro in dealers.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Comments
3
Chris C 13 December 2024

Can't help thinking there are too many Chinese brands coming to the UK with models that change frequently - this must affect their ability to give comprehensive aftersales/parts support in the longer term. GWM has previously come and gone with their pickups. However, if the Tank range comes here JLR might be worried...

ianp55 12 December 2024

I'm really surprised that they've sold that many Funky Cat/03's here in the UK for the price that Ora/GWM are asking for it there are far better offerings from established marques than this. 

Peter Cavellini 12 December 2024

Is there such a thing as too much choice?, I don't think in the West we are lacking in choices with our own home grown car markets.

