Gordon Murray Group announces new Special Vehicles arm

New division will focus on one-off models, plus highly-customised examples of the T50 and T33

19 February 2025

The Gordon Murray Group has launched a new Special Vehicles division to accommodate demand for bespoke models.

The company said the new division will operate independently of Gordon Murray Automotive, with its own engineering staff.

Its cars will range from limited-edition variations of the T50 and T33 supercars to one-off productions built on a new platform.

It will also run a heritage operation whose remit will include building new examples of classic Murray-built models (presumably including the Light Car Company Rocket) to their original specifications.

In addition, it will build “reimagined” classics with modern specifications, implying a similar approach to Boreham Motor Works’ new Ford Escort RS.

Gordon Murray said his company has been inundated with demand for one-off versions of the T50 but “always resisted these requests” to focus on the launch of it and then the T33.

“Now, as we have grown the business and team, we have established separate design and engineering departments for [Gordon Murray Special Vehicles]," he continued. "It’s the perfect time to extend our offering to special vehicles.”

Murray added that the Special Vehicles division’s work exists "outside of the current GMA product and platform plan”.

Its first bespoke car is earmarked to be revealed this year.

The new division adds an important string to the group's bow as it looks to scale up production and establish itself as a luxury brand in the same breath as marques such as Bentley, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Bespoke operations have been crucial profit-spinners for such brands in recent years. Indeed, Rolls-Royce recently announced that 2024 had been a record year for its customisation offering, claiming that the value of bespoke content in its cars increased by 10%. It has in turn invested £300 million in its Goodwood factory, of which a significant portion is devoted to improving its capacity for bespoke cars and coachbuilding.

Charlie Martin

