Glickenhaus previews new FCEV pick-up with 600-mile range

American firm Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has previewed a hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) pick-up concept, which, the manufacturer says, will target 600 miles of range.

The Glickenhaus Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup concept is based on the Baja Boot, presented by the firm in February this year.

Glickenhaus described the car as having a “quick, low-cost, easily available refuelling solution,” and that it “can be used as a generator.” The firm is aiming to build a prototype later this year.

The concept features four front lights, protective bodywork and a winch at the front, with a large LED light bar on the roof. It’s equipped with all-terrain tyres, SCG badging and a robust body.

It has also been designed with flared wheel arches and the rear windows have been removed, as two of the car’s three hydrogen tanks will be positioned just behind the driver and passenger seats.

If completed, the concept is likely to compete in the Baja 1000, like the Baja Boot, which beat Ford's Bronco racer by 200 miles last year.

The firm, run by former film director James Glickenhaus, is already actively producing supercars, including the road-legal 650bhp SCG 004S. It made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year as, essentially, a road-going version of the the firm's outlandish Le Mans racer.

