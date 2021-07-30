BACK TO ALL NEWS
Glickenhaus previews new FCEV pick-up with 600-mile range

Hydrogen-powered truck will target a 600-mile range and could race in the Baja 1000
30 July 2021

American firm Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has previewed a hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) pick-up concept, which, the manufacturer says, will target 600 miles of range.

The Glickenhaus Zero Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Boot Pickup concept is based on the Baja Boot, presented by the firm in February this year. 

Glickenhaus described the car as having a “quick, low-cost, easily available refuelling solution,” and that it “can be used as a generator.” The firm is aiming to build a prototype later this year. 

The concept features four front lights, protective bodywork and a winch at the front, with a large LED light bar on the roof. It’s equipped with all-terrain tyres, SCG badging and a robust body.

It has also been designed with flared wheel arches and the rear windows have been removed, as two of the car’s three hydrogen tanks will be positioned just behind the driver and passenger seats.

If completed, the concept is likely to compete in the Baja 1000, like the Baja Boot, which beat Ford's Bronco racer by 200 miles last year.

The firm, run by former film director James Glickenhaus, is already actively producing supercars, including the road-legal 650bhp SCG 004S. It made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year as, essentially, a road-going version of the the firm's outlandish Le Mans racer.

Peter Cavellini 30 July 2021

Anyone who is pretentious enough to put Scuderia first in there company brand name is sort of disrespectful of that brand and associate brands, this is a proposal, a mock-up as was mentioned, there's nothing wrong with it in isolation,if it gets built, it's only one, it'll be trialled in a race with a dedicated team, so the Hydrogen thing isn't the real issue.

xxxx 30 July 2021

'have revealed a concept', you mean mocked up a picture in photoshop, my 10 year old mocked up a picture of a ufo once, production is imminent.  Are there no depths auto car will drop into to promote hydrogen for whoever is paying.

