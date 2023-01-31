Glickenhaus 007S is 1000bhp racer for the road

American hypercar manufacturer Glickenhaus has revealed new details about the upcoming 007S, the road-legal edition of the SCG 007 Le Mans racer.

Limited to 24 examples, it's a strict three-seater with a McLaren F1-style central driving position and two rear passenger seats.

Glickenhaus confirmed the car is fully road legal in the US and there's a “strong possibility” that it will come to the UK once it meets regulations.

It will join the 003S, 004S and Boot SUV in the company’s road-legal range, each of these being bespoke offerings.

Touting the 007S “as a road car born on the track”, the firm has revealed that one example has already been sold. Potential buyers can register their interest via the company website.

Customers will be able to drive their car on the track before driving home on road-legal tyres.

At the track, customers will be able to lower the car’s suspension, use on-board air jacks to fit track-only tyres and access adjustable ABS and traction control systems.

Glickenhaus confirmed the 1400kg car is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an output of around 1000bhp, somewhat down on the 1400bhp figure quoted when a prototype of the car was first hinted in March 2021.

The engine will likely be similar to that developed by French manufacturer Pipo Moteurs and used in the 007 LMH racer, albeit producing more power, with that car capped at 670bhp by race regulations.

The racer’s low-revving V8 also features an "artificial-intelligence throttle" that keeps the turbochargers spooled constantly. We expect this technology will also feature in the road-going 007S.

The 007S will go on sale in the US priced from $2.5 million (£2.03m), with a scheduled delivery time of two years for each customer.

This makes it similar in price to the Mercedes-AMG One and considerably more expensive than the £333,903 004S, which uses a 650bhp supercharged V8.

Glickenhaus was established in 2004 by American film director and financier James Glickenhaus. Since then, the firm has added five hypercars to its line-up.