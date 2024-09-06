BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ginetta reveals road-legal supercar with 600bhp V8 and manual 'box
UP NEXT
The turbo ladder: 50 years of the Porsche 911 Turbo

Ginetta reveals road-legal supercar with 600bhp V8 and manual 'box

Akula finally emerges as competition-blooded supercar with more boot space than a Ford Puma
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
6 September 2024

Leeds-based Ginetta has unveiled the Akula, a 600bhp road-going supercar with a 6.4-litre atmospheric V8 and a manual gearbox option.

Morphing from the 2019 concept of the same name (meaning 'shark' in Russian), the two-seat coupé has an aggressive exterior design that features Le Mans-derived aero while also offering a Ford Puma-surpassing 473-litre boot.

Ginetta intends it to be a "continent-crosser" that expresses motorsport engineering “in its  purest form”. The Akula weighs just 1190kg, thanks mainly to its monocoque and subframe being made of carbonfibre. 

Related articles

With its front-mid mounted engine making 600bhp and 494lb ft of torque at 5100rpm, it will hit 62mph from standing in 2.9sec. That’s as fast as the Maserati MC20.

Power is sent to the rear wheels (which are shod in Pirelli P Zero rubber) by either a seven-speed dualclutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual with a triple-plate clutch. Ginetta said a lot of work went into the Akula's dynamics. Key to this was the location of the V8, which gave it 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution and meant longer wishbones could be fitted, allowing engineers to create an adjustable, suspension set-up that delivers “a pure and totally uncompromised handling experience”. 

Stopping power comes from 360mm front and rear discs – steel as standard or carbon-ceramic for those who add the Race Pack – and four-pot calipers. That options pack also includes six-point racing harnesses, Ginetta racing decals and a full race suit, excluding helmet. Inside, a carbon-fibre multifunction racing wheel is fitted, along with a Ginetta-developed infotainment screen and wireless charger.

“During the 20 years I've owned Ginetta, there have been countless highlights. None, though, surpass the launch of the Akula,” said boss Lawrence Tomlinson.

Just 20 examples of the Akula will be built, each priced from £275,000 before local taxes. It joins the recently launched G56 GTR sports car and 'remastered' 1960s G10 in Ginetta's road car range.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot e-3008
7
Peugeot e-3008
Ford Puma front three quarter
Ford Puma
8
Ford Puma
Toyota Prius review 2024 01 front action
Toyota Prius
8
Toyota Prius
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
Renault Symbioz review front three quarter
Renault Symbioz
7
Renault Symbioz

View all car reviews