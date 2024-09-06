Leeds-based Ginetta has unveiled the Akula, a 600bhp road-going supercar with a 6.4-litre atmospheric V8 and a manual gearbox option.

Morphing from the 2019 concept of the same name (meaning 'shark' in Russian), the two-seat coupé has an aggressive exterior design that features Le Mans-derived aero while also offering a Ford Puma-surpassing 473-litre boot.

Ginetta intends it to be a "continent-crosser" that expresses motorsport engineering “in its purest form”. The Akula weighs just 1190kg, thanks mainly to its monocoque and subframe being made of carbonfibre.

With its front-mid mounted engine making 600bhp and 494lb ft of torque at 5100rpm, it will hit 62mph from standing in 2.9sec. That’s as fast as the Maserati MC20.

Power is sent to the rear wheels (which are shod in Pirelli P Zero rubber) by either a seven-speed dualclutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual with a triple-plate clutch. Ginetta said a lot of work went into the Akula's dynamics. Key to this was the location of the V8, which gave it 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution and meant longer wishbones could be fitted, allowing engineers to create an adjustable, suspension set-up that delivers “a pure and totally uncompromised handling experience”.

Stopping power comes from 360mm front and rear discs – steel as standard or carbon-ceramic for those who add the Race Pack – and four-pot calipers. That options pack also includes six-point racing harnesses, Ginetta racing decals and a full race suit, excluding helmet. Inside, a carbon-fibre multifunction racing wheel is fitted, along with a Ginetta-developed infotainment screen and wireless charger.

“During the 20 years I've owned Ginetta, there have been countless highlights. None, though, surpass the launch of the Akula,” said boss Lawrence Tomlinson.

Just 20 examples of the Akula will be built, each priced from £275,000 before local taxes. It joins the recently launched G56 GTR sports car and 'remastered' 1960s G10 in Ginetta's road car range.