Full reveal: Honda Prelude sports coupe to land this year

Revived sports coupé will be launched in 2026 with new S+ Shift system and hybrid powertrain

News
James AttwoodCharlie Martin Autocar
3 mins read
2 April 2025

The new Honda Prelude hybrid sports coupé has now been shown in full, following the unveiling of its interior.

It draws heavily on the Civic hatchback on which it is based, borrowing that car's 9.0in infotainment touchscreen, digital instrument display and climate control switchgear.

It does, however, make several key changes reflecting the car's sportier positioning. The steering wheel has a rally-style line stitched into the straight-ahead, for example, and it gets bucket seats up front. The driver's seat is also more thickly bolstered than that for the front passenger.

Related articles

There is also an S+ button on the centre console which activates the car's simulated gearbox – a key part of Honda's effort to ensure the Prelude offers driving thrills using the same 181bhp 2.0-litre e:HEV hybrid system as the Civic.

Honda said the new system will "simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gearchanges". Hans De Jaeger, the firm's Europe senior-vice president, said this will  "not only deliver exceptional efficiency, but also the fun-to-drive performance for which this model is known".

Honda's e:HEV system primarily uses an electric motor to propel the wheels, and while the petrol engine can drive the wheels directly at higher speeds, it serves largely as a generator to charge the battery. This removes the need for traditional gearing.

Honda Prelude S+ shift button

The new S+ Shift builds on the Linear Shift Control system applied to Honda's current e:HEV models.

The firm says it will have the ability to maintain the "optimal engine RPM for the particular driving conditions", and fully utilise power generated by the engine as driving force, rather than to charge the motor. That, in turn, will improve the response time of the motor.

Read our review

Car review
Honda Civic e HEV 2025 Review front tracking 506

Honda Civic

Fresh iteration of the hatchback gets a new hybrid powertrain and a smarter interior

Read our review
With the S+ Shift activated, Honda says drivers can then shift gears using a paddle shifter, which will offer a "sharp upshift feeling, providing feedback that resonates with all of the driver's senses". The firm added that quick gearshifts will be enabled by the coordination between the engine and electric motor.

The system will also work with Honda's Active Sound Control system to "enhance engine sound quality" by playing engine sound in sync with the engine's RPM through the speakers, which Honda claims will "stimulate all of the driver's senses". 

The S+ Shift name references the "sports spirit" of Honda models including the S600, S2000 and Type S.

Honda Prelude side

The system is likely to serve in a similar fashion to the one on the electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.

Reports that the new Prelude would sport a simulated transmission emerged earlier this year and project leader Tomoyuki Yamagami added fuel to the rumours when he refused to rule out the idea in an interview with Autocar last year.

Speaking then, Yamagami said: "When you're in charge of developing the Prelude, you understand everyone has a lot of expectations of a coupé."

Asked at that time about the reports of a manual gearbox, he said: “It’s very hard to answer that. Let me say that I own three cars and two of them have a manual transmission: one is an Accord Type R, the other a 997 [Porsche 911], because I'm a big fan of manuals.

“I really love manual vehicles, and I can only say that it would be something I’d like [for the Prelude]. With a manual transmission, it would be a very fun vehicle to be with.”

Honda Prelude rear

Honda has previously offered a traditional manual gearbox on the Civic and Insight hybrids, although it was connected to an earlier, more conventional hybrid powertrain.

Already revealed as a show car, the Prelude was last year spied testing in the German countryside.

Although covered in a camouflage wrap, it is clear that the styling of the show car will be carried through to the production model with minimal changes when it arrives later this year.

artill 18 December 2024

I am sure with a manual this could be great fun. But if they cant or wont, just make it an EV. I have no interest in faking this, or simulating that.

Underneath the skin this is a Civic based car, and i am sure all current Civic based powertrains will fit. Than means there is no reason not to offer a Tyre R, and the 1.5 Turbo manual we no longer get

AlfonsoStreet 17 October 2024

"Instead of having the petrol engine driving the wheels while being assisted by a small electric motor, this uses only the motor for propulsion, with the engine acting as a generator to charge the battery"

I think the e:HEV uses a 'Parallel Axis Arrangement' and thus has the ability for a enginge drive mode (i.e. direct drive by the engine) across 2 gears (higher and lower) - so I assume there would be a way of introducing some form of manuel which is not fully sythnthetic. Honda being Honda offer a good explanation (with diagrams) on their own website...

LP in Brighton 16 October 2024
Either fit a proper manual gearbox, or just accept that a series hybrid will have different characteristics and be done with it. I can’t stand simulated gear shifts when there aren’t any actual gears to shift - and really there isn’t any problem with engines revving away as power generators other than the fact we are not used to it. No one bothers with simulated gearshifts on boats or aircraft, why should cars be different?
Deputy 18 December 2024

100% agree LP.  It's an answer to a question that no one asked.  Even it Ioniq 5N, I predict everyine will play with the gear feature a few times, then realise it's more work and slower than letting the car do it's own thing and never use it again!  Just embrace the new technology

