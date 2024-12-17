The new Honda Prelude hybrid sports coupé has now been shown in full, following the unveiling of its interior.

It draws heavily on the Civic hatchback on which it is based, borrowing that car's 9.0in infotainment touchscreen, digital instrument display and climate control switchgear.

It does, however, make several key changes reflecting the car's sportier positioning. The steering wheel has a rally-style line stitched into the straight-ahead, for example, and it gets bucket seats up front. The driver's seat is also more thickly bolstered than that for the front passenger.

There is also an S+ button on the centre console which activates the car's simulated gearbox – a key part of Honda's effort to ensure the Prelude offers driving thrills using the same 181bhp 2.0-litre e:HEV hybrid system as the Civic.

Honda said the new system will "simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gearchanges". Hans De Jaeger, the firm's Europe senior-vice president, said this will "not only deliver exceptional efficiency, but also the fun-to-drive performance for which this model is known".

Honda's e:HEV system primarily uses an electric motor to propel the wheels, and while the petrol engine can drive the wheels directly at higher speeds, it serves largely as a generator to charge the battery. This removes the need for traditional gearing.

The new S+ Shift builds on the Linear Shift Control system applied to Honda's current e:HEV models.

The firm says it will have the ability to maintain the "optimal engine RPM for the particular driving conditions", and fully utilise power generated by the engine as driving force, rather than to charge the motor. That, in turn, will improve the response time of the motor.