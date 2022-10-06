BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Foxtron Model B is US-built EV hatchback to rival Tesla Model Y
UP NEXT
Lamborghini Aventador replacement to get hybrid power boost

Foxtron Model B is US-built EV hatchback to rival Tesla Model Y

New electric hatchback is the third car from the automotive division of Taiwanese electronics firm Foxconn
News
2 mins read
6 October 2022

Foxtron, the automotive division of Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, has previewed a new electric hatchback called the Model B ahead of a full unveiling on 18 October.

Styled by Pininfarina, the Volkswagen ID 3-sized Model B is the third electric passenger car to be revealed by Foxtron, following the Model C and Model E unveiled in 2021.

Founded in 2020 as a joint venture between electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon, Foxtron has also revealed an electric bus called the Model T and a pick-up known as the Model V. The Model V will make its public debut alongside the Model B at Foxconn’s Technology Day on 18 October.

Related articles

Foxtron confirms the Model B is based on its open-source MiH electric car platform, which also underpins the Model C and Model E.

No details have been revealed about the new model’s drivetrain, although officials suggest it has been engineered to accept both single-motor and dual-motor four-wheel-drive set-ups.

Although billed as a concept, the Model B is expected to make it to production relatively unchanged in 2024 as part of an extended Foxtron line-up, including production versions of both the Model C SUV and Model E saloon.

Foxconn CEO Yang-Wei Liu has confirmed that the development of the Model E is nearing completion, with production of the new saloon due to begin during the second quarter of 2023. Along with production activities scheduled to take place in Taipei, Taiwan, from 2023, Foxtron says it will begin building cars at a factory in Ohio, US, in 2024.

Yang-Wei Liu told journalists in August the US plant is designed for annual capacities of up to 500,000 cars.  

In a move mirroring the contract manufacturing activities of parent company Foxconn, which produces the Apple iPhone, Foxtron plans to offer manufacturing expertise to third-party companies.

The Taiwanese company has already signed a manufacturing agreement to produce Fisker’s second planned electric passenger car, which goes under the working title Pear.

Used cars for sale

 Honda Jazz 1.3 I-VTEC S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,500
34,675miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi Visia 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2011
£3,795
102,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Mokka 1.7 CDTi SE 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£5,695
87,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0 V8 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£37,948
48,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,500
46,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-tec+ 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,450
53,033miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 TDCi Titanium X Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£4,595
107,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford S-MAX 2.0 TDCi Titanium Sport Manual Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,574
69,219miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.1 E220d BlueTEC AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£11,839
106,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
catnip 6 October 2022

Getting Pininfarina to style this model has really brought benefits. From the side on view the proportions look really good to my eyes.

Peter Cavellini 6 October 2022

Will suit the American market, not sure about elsewhere.

Latest Drives

audi rs4 01 front tracking
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
Audi RS4 Avant Competition first drive
01 Caterham Super Seven 2000 FD 2022 lead front
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
Caterham Super Seven 2000 2022 first drive
01 Genesis Electrified GV70 FD 2022 lead track
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
Genesis Electrified GV70 2022 first drive
alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive

View all latest drives