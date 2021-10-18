Electronics giant Foxconn reveals two new electric cars

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has revealed two new electric cars, underlining the firm’s intentions to become a “global automotive manufacturer".

Foxconn, known for contract-manufacturing devices such as the Apple iPhone, revealed the ‘Model C’ SUV and the ‘Model E’ saloon, alongside the ‘Model T’ bus in a livestream event on Monday. The two cars are based on a newly introduced 'Hon Hai' EV platform.

The Model C, described as an “intrinsically optimised electric SUV with a pure electric nature”, is 4640mm long with a wheelbase of 2860mm and space for seven occupants. It is hoped the model will allow for easy urban navigation while prioritising interior storage space.

The Model C is powered by a 134bhp electric motor mated to a 58kWh battery pack, and is said to accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.8sec and offer a range of 372 miles.

The Model E, designed by Pininfarina, is aimed towards the luxury car market, with a rear seat design that is capable of being used as a “mobile office” and advanced technology including face recognition and 'smart' windows.

The Model E is powered by a 96kWh battery with a range of 446 miles. It has two electric motors, a 201bhp unit mounted at the front and a 536bhp one at the rear. Total power is said to be around 750bhp, giving a 0-62mph sprint time of just 2.8sec.

Foxconn also announced the Model T, an electric bus with 248 miles of range and a maximum speed of 75mph.

The firm hopes that its electric car business will be worth one trillion Taiwanese dollars (£25 billion) in five years.

The Model C will be launched under one of Taiwanese car firm Yulon’s brands in Taiwan in 2023, while the Model E could be sold under a different, existing brand in the coming years.