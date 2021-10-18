BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electronics giant Foxconn reveals two new electric cars
UP NEXT
New Ineos Grenadier FCEV to use Hyundai's hydrogen technology

Electronics giant Foxconn reveals two new electric cars

Taiwanese firm unveils SUV and saloon with hopes of becoming a "global automotive manufacturer"
News
2 mins read
18 October 2021

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has revealed two new electric cars, underlining the firm’s intentions to become a “global automotive manufacturer".

Foxconn, known for contract-manufacturing devices such as the Apple iPhone, revealed the ‘Model C’ SUV and the ‘Model E’ saloon, alongside the ‘Model T’ bus in a livestream event on Monday. The two cars are based on a newly introduced 'Hon Hai' EV platform. 

The Model C, described as an “intrinsically optimised electric SUV with a pure electric nature”, is 4640mm long with a wheelbase of 2860mm and space for seven occupants. It is hoped the model will allow for easy urban navigation while prioritising interior storage space.

Related articles

The Model C is powered by a 134bhp electric motor mated to a 58kWh battery pack, and is said to accelerate from 0-62mph in 3.8sec and offer a range of 372 miles.

The Model E, designed by Pininfarina, is aimed towards the luxury car market, with a rear seat design that is capable of being used as a “mobile office” and advanced technology including face recognition and 'smart' windows. 

The Model E is powered by a 96kWh battery with a range of 446 miles. It has two electric motors, a 201bhp unit mounted at the front and a 536bhp one at the rear. Total power is said to be around 750bhp, giving a 0-62mph sprint time of just 2.8sec. 

Foxconn also announced the Model T, an electric bus with 248 miles of range and a maximum speed of 75mph.

The firm hopes that its electric car business will be worth one trillion Taiwanese dollars (£25 billion) in five years. 

The Model C will be launched under one of Taiwanese car firm Yulon’s brands in Taiwan in 2023, while the Model E could be sold under a different, existing brand in the coming years. 

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,490
49,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,934miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,000
91,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
66,804miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£4,100
40,168miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
artill 18 October 2021

I am very impressed with the Korean engineers that can get a 7 seat SUV to 60 in 3.8 seconds with just 134 BHP. At the same time they make a saloon with 2 motors where the total power when added together is greater than the total (201 + 536 =750). As for a mobile office, does it need to get to 60 in 2.8 seconds. I wouldnt want my office to do that, i couldnt type or write, i would spill my coffee, and even talking on the phone might be tricky with that sort of thrust being deployed. 

lets have a car with 500 mile range for under £30k and forget the fancy acceleration numbers.

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives