BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Puma EV to be launched in 2024
UP NEXT
First drive: Aston Martin DBX 707 prototype review

Ford Puma EV to be launched in 2024

Electric version of compact crossover is likely to still be underpinned by the architecture of the Ford Fiesta
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
14 March 2022

The Ford Puma will gain an all-electric variant, the American firm has revealed. 

However, details of the car remain scarce, with Ford of Europe boss Stuart Rowley saying: ”There’s nothing further to say about Puma today other than that we will have an electric version of that vehicle.”

Rowley did confirm that the Puma EV won't utilise Volkswagen’s MEB platform, which underpins the Volkswagen ID family and is shared with Ford as part of its alliance with the Volkswagen Group.

Related articles

That raises the prospect of it sitting on an adapted version of today’s platform or using potentially different underpinnings altogether.

The decision also raises questions about the future of the Ford Fiesta, on which the Puma is based and which could theoretically therefore make use of any electric conversion, although its lower stance would undoubtedly complicate such a move.

However, Rowley again declined to comment, saying: “Today we're making a series of very important announcements on vehicles that will bring through to 2024.

“Of course, this will not be the end of the journey. You know, we will only sell electric passenger vehicles by 2030 and electric commercial vehicles by 2035. So we look forward to developing future plans.”

The Puma was Ford’s best-selling car in the UK last year. It dethroned the Fiesta which suffered a drop in sales having been heavily impacted by semiconductor shortages and factory closures. 

The impacts were so severe that the supermini dropped out of the UK’s top 10 best-sellers list altogether for the first time in 12 years. The Puma’s success continued in Europe, where 134.431 cars were registered. 

Car Review
Ford Puma
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Puma's electrification from 2024 is the latest step in Ford’s electrification strategy, which will involve an investment of $22 billion through 2025. The firm has already electrified several of its most important vehicles, including the Mustang, F-150 and Transit.

Ford is also targeting global carbon-neutrality in Europe by 2035 in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. Part of its strategy is close collaboration with other car manufacturers, including investing $500 million into EV start-up Rivian.  

Used cars for sale

 Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line X 5dr
2018
£15,950
6,749miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium First Ed 5dr
2020
£18,499
1,077miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£18,599
8,611miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev St-line 5dr
2020
£18,999
43,148miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev 155 St-line 5dr
2020
£19,494
54,181miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost St-line 5dr
2020
£19,999
15,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Titanium 5dr
2020
£20,000
14,106miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium First Ed 5dr
2020
£20,399
34,181miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Puma 1.0 Ecoboost Hybrid Mhev Titanium First Ed 5dr
2020
£20,470
33,237miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Puma 2020 road test review - hero front

Ford Puma

Ford aims to take the crossover class by storm as it revives the Puma name

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 14 March 2022

Emmm another 2 years before Ford whip the ICE out of a Puma and put in a battery, you rock Ford.

Latest Drives

1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review
1 Vauxhall Grandland GS Line PHEV 2022 UK drive lead

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review

Vauxhall Grandland GS Line Plug-in Hybrid-e 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 223i UK tracking front

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review

BMW 223i M Sport Active Tourer 2022 UK review
1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

View all latest drives