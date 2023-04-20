Ford F-150 Lightning: 563bhp EV pick-up to go on sale in Norway

The Ford F150 Lightning will go on sale in Europe later this year, with Norway becoming the first country outside of North America to receive the firm’s all-electric pick-up truck.

Ford says a limited number of special launch edition models will be available to order in the Scandinavian country, which has the highest uptake of electric cars in the world and is looking to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025.

The decision to expand sales outside of North America comes after what Ford describes as “impassioned consumer demand” for the model, which received 200,000 customer reservations before it launched back in May last year.

A spokesperson for Ford Europe said that no other markets in Europe were currently planned, emphasising the importance of Norway’s spacious roads and the ever-increasing number of EVs on its roads. Norway alone accounted for 22% of all Ford Mustang Mach-E sales in Europe in 2022.

The new truck will be critical to the Blue Oval’s plans to dramatically increase its EV sales in America. Its reveal last year was described by chairman Bill Ford as “a defining moment” for both Ford and the American car industry.

The EV is based on the 14th generation of the F-Series, which has long dominated private vehicle sales in the US. Ford sold around 730,000 F-Series pick-ups last year. The Lightning title revives a name previously used for a road-focused performance version of the truck.

The F-150 Lightning will feature a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain that produces 563bhp and 775lb ft – the most torque yet offered on an F-150.

It will be offered with two battery capacities, offering official ranges of around 230 and 300 miles on the American EPA test cycle.

Ford claims the F-150 Lightning will be “wickedly quick off the mark”, with a 0-60mph time in the mid 4.0sec range with the optional extended-range battery.

The firm claims a maximum payload of 907kg for vehicles fitted with the standard 18in wheels, along with a towing capacity of up to 4536kg.

Ford will offer the a home charging station as standard with the truck and says it will be capable of 150kW DC fast-charging, allowing a 15-80% charge in 41 minutes.

Ford also claims the F-150 Lightning will be as versatile as the regular versions, and it will be offered with a range of features to boost productivity as a work vehicle. These will include onboard scales, which can estimate the weight of a payload and adjust the vehicle’s range estimate to account, and a ‘pro trailer hitch assist’ function to make towing easier.

The truck also offers a power-at-home function, with the ability to use 9.6kW of the battery charge to power a home during a power outage or similar. Ford claims it can power an average home for up to 10 days. Owners will also be able to use the truck to power tools and other electrical equipment.